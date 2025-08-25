Nick Dombkowski Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Published on August 25, 2025 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Minor League Baseball today announced that left-handed pitcher Nick Dombkowski was named the International League Pitcher of the Week for Aug. 18-24 after he tossed a career-high tying 6.0 shutout frames in the Indianapolis Indians 6-0 win over the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday night. He is the first Indianapolis player to win a league weekly award this season.

Dombkowski, 27, tossed the longest scoreless outing of his career in his second win of the season. He allowed just two hits - facing the minimum over his outing with a pair of double plays - and struck out four.

It was the southpaw's second career outing of 6.0 innings, the last coming on Sept. 7, 2024, with Double-A Altoona at Hartford. Additionally, it was his first start allowing two hits or less since Sept. 1, 2024, with Altoona vs. New Hampshire (4.0ip, 0h).

Dombkowski has appeared in 21 games (seven starts) for Indianapolis this season, going 2-5 with a 6.38 ERA (34er/48.0ip), 15 walks and 38 strikeouts. Since his Indians debut in 2023, he has logged a 4-8 record, 5.98 ERA (56er/84.1ip), 40 walks and 73 strikeouts.

The West Springfield, Mass. native was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on July 20, 2021, out of the University of Hartford (Conn.).







International League Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.