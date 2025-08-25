Bulls Host Worcester in Penultimate Six-Game Homestand Beginning Tuesday

Published on August 25, 2025 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return home for their penultimate homestand of the 2025 campaign, hosting the Worcester Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, August 26.

Tuesday, August 26 vs Worcester

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Foothills Brewing

Tendies and Tallboys Tuesday: Enjoy chicken tenders for just $2 each, or three for $5, or even a helmet of ten for $15. And did we mention $5 Foothills, Miller Lite, Bud, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra canned tallboy beers?

Wednesday, August 27 vs Worcester

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Proforma Promographix

Pickleball Night: Be here for Pickleball Night at the DBAP, with USA Pickleball and Durham Parks & Recreation on hand, featuring giveaways and more.

Pickleball Night Ticket Package: As part of a special Pickleball Night Ticket Package, add on a special Pickleball Night cup with your ticket.

Small Business Night:

 Thursday, August 28 vs Worcester

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Hollywood Feed

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can once again enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2025.

Bark in the Park presented by Vet Emergency Group: Dogs are welcome to join their owners at the DBAP in outfield reserve and lawn sections. For more information on Bark in the Park, please click here.

The Life of a Show Bull: ...Are you ready for it? Celebrate all of the Eras with us at the DBAP before the next one is here. SO bring the friendship bracelets and sing your heart out to your favorite pop star's songs all night long.

Friday, August 29 vs Worcester

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Lumos

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux!

Champ The Bat Dog presented by Dr. Judy Morgan's Naturally Healthy Pets: See Ripken the Bat Dog's brother Champ make fetch happen by grabbing Bulls players' bats on the field during the game.

Saturday, August 30 vs Worcester

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Texas Pete

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stick around after the game for Saturday night fireworks, presented by Window World!

Sunday, August 31 vs Worcester

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Gates Open: 12:00pm

Game Sponsor: Sam's Xpress Car Wash

Truck Fest: Arrive early to check out various vehicles from local public agencies, including Durham Fire Department, NC 811, and SERVPRO.

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under get to run the same bases as Bulls players after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

Tickets for all 2025 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.







