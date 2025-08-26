Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: August 26-31 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
Published on August 25, 2025 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
TUESDAY, AUGUST 26 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRON PIGS
FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.
RHP BEN KUDRNA (0-0, 8.44 ERA) vs. TBD
PITCH IN FOR THE PANTRY: Bring three cans of non-perishable food items and receive one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. Donations benefit NeighborGood Pantry. | Presented by Conagra Brands
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRON PIGS
FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.
RHP STEPHEN KOLEK (1-3, 6.40 ERA) vs. TBD
BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your dog to the park and sit in the berm or Section 101. All dogs must be registered before entry. | Presented by MERCK Animal Health
THURSDAY, AUGUST 28 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRON PIGS
FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.
RHP SHANE PANZINI (TRIPLE-A DEBUT) vs. TBD
PRIDE NIGHT: Come out to Werner Park as we celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community of the Omaha metro as a part of our Community Celebration Series
$3 THURSDAY: Get tickets, 12 oz Busch Light cans, and select concessions for $3 each, while supplies last. *Tickets are $3.00 at the Werner Park box office or $5.16 when purchased online. | Presented by Pinnacle Bank
FRIDAY, AUGUST 29 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRON PIGS
FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.
RHP JOHN GANT (4-3, 6.67) vs. TBD
MALMÖ OAT MILKERS NIGHT: Did someone say dynasty? Your other home team is back from their astonishingly successful first season to make even more history in what could be this year's most unforgettable game, including fun like VIP seats, a crazy first pitch, Oat Milker Fan Trivia, the chance to sign an Oat Milkers contract and more! Game-worn, autographed jerseys will be auctioned off from gates open to 5 minutes after the 7th inning stretch. Participate in our final jersey auction of the year to help provide support for Chasers Charities! | Presented by Oatly
FIREWORKS FRIDAY: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show!
SATURDAY, AUGUST 30 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRON PIGS
FIRST PITCH: 6:05 P.M. | GATES: 5:00 PM
RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN (4-9, 7.88) vs. TBD
NASCAR NIGHT: Put your pedal to the metal for NASCAR Night at Werner Park, featuring the Kansas Speedway Pace Car | Presented by Kansas Speedway
SUNDAY, AUGUST 31 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRON PIGS
FIRST PITCH: 5:05 P.M. | GATES: 4:00 PM
RHP BEN KUDRNA (0-0, 8.44 ERA) vs. TBD
RIVER CITY COMMUNITY NIGHT: We invite fans from the Council Bluffs and Downtown Omaha areas out to Werner Park. | Presented by Leonard Management McDonald's
FAMILY FUNDAY - AIRBRUSH TATTOOS: Fun for the whole family, featuring airbrush tattoos! | Presented by Nebraska Medicine
KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 6 games on MiLB TV or Bally Sports Live. The entire series can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and NewsTalk 1290 KOIL.
YOU AND ME GOT A WHOLE LOT OF HISTORY
ALL-TIME SERIES: 2-4 (.333)
In 2024: 0-0 (.---)
LAST SERIES: June 7-12, 2022, 2-4
ALL AROUND ME ARE FAMILIAR FACES
Former Omaha OF Brewer Hicklen was drafted by the Royals in 2017 and spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Storm Chasers. In 2022, Hicklen was named Omaha's Player of the Year as he played in 130 games for the Chasers and hit .248 (199-for-480) with 30 doubles, 28 home runs, 85 RBI, and was 35-for-37 in steal attempts. In 2023, he appeared in 61 games with Omaha, before being traded to the Phillies in August 2023.
LINCOLN LEGEND
Current Lehigh Valley RHP Nolan Hoffman was born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska and attended Lincoln Southeast High School. Hoffman played for Hutchinson Community College in 2016 and 2017 before spending 2018 on Texas A&M's pitching staff with current Omaha RHP Stephen Kolek. In the 5th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft, Hoffman was selected by the Seattle Mariners. He remains the second Lincoln Southeast grad to have played in the Major Leagues, behind Kansas City Royals Hall of Famer and former Omaha Royal Alex Gordon.
MOORE POWER
IronPigs 2B Robert Moore is the son of former Kansas City Royals General Manager, Dayton Moore. Moore served as the Royals GM for 15 years, between 2006-2021. In 2013, the Royals posted their best record since 1994, and the team made a World Series appearance in 2014 before taking the 2015 World Series title, the team's first in 30 years. Moore was tabbed as MLB's "Executive of the Year" after both the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
BRAND-NEW BALLPARK BITES AND BEVERAGES
OREO CHURRO BITS: Oreo cookie churros with a creme center filling. Sold at the Storm Corn Cart.
WHITE CHOCOLATE POPCORN: Enjoy Storm Corn with a white chocolate drizzle. Sold at the Storm Corn Cart.
International League Stories from August 25, 2025
- Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: August 26-31 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Captain America Arrives: Twins Top Prospect Walker Jenkins to Join Saints in Toledo - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Host Worcester in Penultimate Six-Game Homestand Beginning Tuesday - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Prepare to Welcome 10 Millionth Fan to Coca-Cola Park on September 2nd - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Nick Dombkowski Named International League Pitcher of the Week - Indianapolis Indians
- Harold Castro Named International League Player of the Week Again - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Campbell, Romero, and Sikes Belt Homers as WooSox Sink Jumbo Shrimp, 8-3 - Worcester Red Sox
- Former Jumbo Shrimp John Rooney Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: August 26-31 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Harold Castro Named International League Player of the Week Again
- Chasers Take Series Finale at Columbus with 7-3 Win
- Record-Setting Victory Secures Series Win for Chasers
- Omaha Takes 2nd 1-Run Game of Series from Columbus