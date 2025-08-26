Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: August 26-31 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs

Published on August 25, 2025 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







TUESDAY, AUGUST 26 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRON PIGS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

RHP BEN KUDRNA (0-0, 8.44 ERA) vs. TBD

PITCH IN FOR THE PANTRY: Bring three cans of non-perishable food items and receive one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. Donations benefit NeighborGood Pantry. | Presented by Conagra Brands

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRON PIGS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

RHP STEPHEN KOLEK (1-3, 6.40 ERA) vs. TBD

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your dog to the park and sit in the berm or Section 101. All dogs must be registered before entry. | Presented by MERCK Animal Health

THURSDAY, AUGUST 28 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRON PIGS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

RHP SHANE PANZINI (TRIPLE-A DEBUT) vs. TBD

PRIDE NIGHT: Come out to Werner Park as we celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community of the Omaha metro as a part of our Community Celebration Series

$3 THURSDAY: Get tickets, 12 oz Busch Light cans, and select concessions for $3 each, while supplies last. *Tickets are $3.00 at the Werner Park box office or $5.16 when purchased online. | Presented by Pinnacle Bank

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRON PIGS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

RHP JOHN GANT (4-3, 6.67) vs. TBD

MALMÖ OAT MILKERS NIGHT: Did someone say dynasty? Your other home team is back from their astonishingly successful first season to make even more history in what could be this year's most unforgettable game, including fun like VIP seats, a crazy first pitch, Oat Milker Fan Trivia, the chance to sign an Oat Milkers contract and more! Game-worn, autographed jerseys will be auctioned off from gates open to 5 minutes after the 7th inning stretch. Participate in our final jersey auction of the year to help provide support for Chasers Charities! | Presented by Oatly

FIREWORKS FRIDAY: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show!

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRON PIGS

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 P.M. | GATES: 5:00 PM

RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN (4-9, 7.88) vs. TBD

NASCAR NIGHT: Put your pedal to the metal for NASCAR Night at Werner Park, featuring the Kansas Speedway Pace Car | Presented by Kansas Speedway

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRON PIGS

FIRST PITCH: 5:05 P.M. | GATES: 4:00 PM

RHP BEN KUDRNA (0-0, 8.44 ERA) vs. TBD

RIVER CITY COMMUNITY NIGHT: We invite fans from the Council Bluffs and Downtown Omaha areas out to Werner Park. | Presented by Leonard Management McDonald's

FAMILY FUNDAY - AIRBRUSH TATTOOS: Fun for the whole family, featuring airbrush tattoos! | Presented by Nebraska Medicine

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 6 games on MiLB TV or Bally Sports Live. The entire series can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and NewsTalk 1290 KOIL.

YOU AND ME GOT A WHOLE LOT OF HISTORY

ALL-TIME SERIES: 2-4 (.333)

In 2024: 0-0 (.---)

LAST SERIES: June 7-12, 2022, 2-4

ALL AROUND ME ARE FAMILIAR FACES

Former Omaha OF Brewer Hicklen was drafted by the Royals in 2017 and spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Storm Chasers. In 2022, Hicklen was named Omaha's Player of the Year as he played in 130 games for the Chasers and hit .248 (199-for-480) with 30 doubles, 28 home runs, 85 RBI, and was 35-for-37 in steal attempts. In 2023, he appeared in 61 games with Omaha, before being traded to the Phillies in August 2023.

LINCOLN LEGEND

Current Lehigh Valley RHP Nolan Hoffman was born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska and attended Lincoln Southeast High School. Hoffman played for Hutchinson Community College in 2016 and 2017 before spending 2018 on Texas A&M's pitching staff with current Omaha RHP Stephen Kolek. In the 5th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft, Hoffman was selected by the Seattle Mariners. He remains the second Lincoln Southeast grad to have played in the Major Leagues, behind Kansas City Royals Hall of Famer and former Omaha Royal Alex Gordon.

MOORE POWER

IronPigs 2B Robert Moore is the son of former Kansas City Royals General Manager, Dayton Moore. Moore served as the Royals GM for 15 years, between 2006-2021. In 2013, the Royals posted their best record since 1994, and the team made a World Series appearance in 2014 before taking the 2015 World Series title, the team's first in 30 years. Moore was tabbed as MLB's "Executive of the Year" after both the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

BRAND-NEW BALLPARK BITES AND BEVERAGES

OREO CHURRO BITS: Oreo cookie churros with a creme center filling. Sold at the Storm Corn Cart.

WHITE CHOCOLATE POPCORN: Enjoy Storm Corn with a white chocolate drizzle. Sold at the Storm Corn Cart.







International League Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.