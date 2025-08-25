IronPigs Prepare to Welcome 10 Millionth Fan to Coca-Cola Park on September 2nd

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Barring a rainout, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will welcome their 10 Millionth Fan thru the gates at Coca-Cola Park when they host the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday, September 2nd at 6:45pm.

In just their 17th season of baseball (18th year of existence), it is believed the IronPigs will be the fastest modern-era MiLB franchise to draw 10 million fans. Having averaged over 8,500 fans per game for the lifespan of the franchise, the IronPigs currently sit at 9,997,521 total fans, leaving just 2,479 fans to go until the IronPigs hit 10 million.

"To be welcoming our 10 millionth fan in just our 17th season is an absolute blessing," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "We're beyond grateful for every single one of our guests who have joined us on this journey. This milestone reflects the unwavering support, loyalty, and passion of the entire community."

When the 10 Millionth Fan is anointed on September 2nd at Coca-Cola Park, the IronPigs will celebrate the lucky guest and shower them with IronPigs gifts, including season tickets to the 2026 season and a jersey commemorating the event, and various goodies thanks to many IronPigs sponsors.

This season, the IronPigs lead all 120 Minor League teams in total attendance (490,201) as well as average attendance (8,308). This is the 9th time that the franchise has either led MiLB in overall or average attendance.

The IronPigs have had 19 capacity sellouts (10,100 fans) this season as well as 33 sellouts (8,364 fans). This brings the total to 276 capacity sellouts all-time and 683 sellouts all-time.

Some of the sponsor gifts the lucky 10 Millionth fan will walk away with are:

Stanley 40oz Tumbler, $50 Visa Gift Card, and Ironton Auto Body hat & t shirt courtesy of Ironton Auto Body

IronPigs X Steel City Bowl & Brews bowling pin, coupon for 2 hours FREE BOWLING for winner + 5 guests*, and Steel City Bowl & Brews hoodie & baseball hat (*Reservation required) courtesy of Steel City Bowl & Brews

Merry Maids Bag with Merry Maids swag, a $150.00 Gift certificate towards the price of a house cleaning within Merry Maids service area courtesy of Merry Maids

Camelback swag bag (t-shirt, hat, stickers, rally towel, and more) and two mountain coaster tickets courtesy of Camelback

Swag bag of Lehigh Heavy Forge Gear courtesy of Lehigh Heavy Forge

One day of daycare courtesy of K9 Resorts.

To have your chance to become the 10 millionth fan at Coca-Cola Park, purchase your ticket for Tuesday, September 2nd by visiting ironpigsbaseball.com, stop by the Provident Bank Box Office at Coca-Cola Park, or call 610.841.PIGS.

