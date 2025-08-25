Campbell, Romero, and Sikes Belt Homers as WooSox Sink Jumbo Shrimp, 8-3

Published on August 25, 2025 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Worcester - The Worcester Red Sox used three home runs and solid pitching from six different pitchers to win their second straight over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 8-3 on Sunday afternoon before another sellout crowd of 8,459 fans at Polar Park. The victory earned the WooSox (64-61) a split of their 6-game series with Jacksonville (75-50). The Jumbo Shrimp still own the best record in the International League. Worcester has now gone more than a month without losing a series as they have won two series and split three others since July 22.

The top four in the WooSox lineup did most of the damage. Lead-off man Nick Sogard went 2-for-4 with 1 RBI and 2 runs scored as the WooSox shortstop now has reached base safely in 21 straight games. CF Kristian Campbell, batting second, was also 2-for-4 with a 2-run HR (#7). 3B Mikey Romero was next and he had a 2-run HR (#4) and scored twice, while cleanup man Phillip Sikes had 2 hits including a solo HR (#6) and was also robbed of another homer by Jacksonville CF Matthew Etzel.

Chris Murphy made a spot start for Worcester and was terrific in 3 innings of work. He finished with the following line: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO and left with a 5-0 lead after 3-innings. Since being optioned from Boston to Worcester on August 11, Murphy has yet to allow a run in four appearances covering 7 innings.

In the bottom of the 1st, Worcester got to work as Campbell singled and Romero walked to put two men on. The two runners wreaked havoc on the basepaths as Campbell moved to third after a botched pickoff attempt on Romero. Then, on a double steal, Romero swiped second while Campbell scurried home. Romero advanced to 3rd on the play after a throwing error from Jacksonville C Brian Navarreto. Romero came home when Nathan Hickey smoked a triple off the center field wall, giving the WooSox a 2-0 advantage.

The lead stretched to 5-0 in the second inning as Karson Simas doubled to begin the frame. Corey Rosier moved him 90 feet closer to home with a sac bunt before Sogard dropped a single into short right field to plate Simas. Campbell followed by barreling up a fastball to rocket a 427-foot, 2-run homer to right center. Kristian is batting .288 with 3 HR & 15 RBI in 21 games in August.

Jumbo Shrimp reliever Zach McCambley came on to pitch the 3rd inning and turned in an immaculate inning retiring three WooSox batters on 9 pitches (all strikes).

Justin Slaten, making his third appearance on his rehab stint from Boston, took over to begin the top of the 4th. Slaten cruised through a 1-2-3 inning on just 8 pitches, 6 of which were strikes. He picked up the victory (1-0) for his services. In three relief outings with Worcester during the series he fired a total of 3 innings allowing 1 hit, 1 unearned run, 1 walk, and 5 strikeouts as he looks over the shoulder inflammation that has had him on Boston's injured list.

The Worcester offense scored again in the 4th. After Sogard reached again with a single, Romero clobbered a towering home run to right-center that cleared the seats and landed on Summit Street. The blast traveled 437 feet and came off the bat at 107 MPH. Worcester's advantage now stood at 7-0.

After Jacksonville broke through with single runs in the 6th and 7th innings to cut the lead at 7-2, it was Sikes' turn to get in on the Worcester longball fun. The WooSox rightfielder, inserted into the cleanup spot for the first time this season, put a charge into an 87 MPH slider sending the ball into the Flexcon Landing section above the right center field fence for his 6th homer of the year.

After Slaten, Bryan Mata (2 IP, 1 R), Nick Burdi (1 IP, 1 R), Alex Hoppe (1 IP, 1 R), and Hobie Harris (1 IP, 0 R) finished things on the mound for the winners.

Up next for the WooSox is their first-ever trip to Durham, North Carolina to take on the Durham Bulls (AAA-Tampa Bay) this week and weekend. The Sox will fly from Boston to Durham tomorrow afternoon and begin a 6-game set vs. the Bulls on Tuesday evening at 6:35 pm.

The WooSox have yet to determine a starter to face Durham righty Logan Workman (8-4, 3.76). The game can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM, The Pike 100.1 FM, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







International League Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.