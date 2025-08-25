Captain America Arrives: Twins Top Prospect Walker Jenkins to Join Saints in Toledo

Published on August 25, 2025 under International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH - With four weeks remaining in the minor league season, the Minnesota Twins' top-ranked prospect is now just a step away from the big leagues. The St. Paul Saints, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, have announced that outfielder Walker Jenkins has been promoted from Double-A Wichita and is set to join the Saints on their two-week road trip that starts Tuesday night at Fifth Third Field.

The consensus top-rated prospect in the organization by both MLB.com and Baseball America, Jenkins is considered a top 15 prospect in the game by both publications, checking in as high as No. 12 on the Baseball America list. So far in 2025, Jenkins is hitting .304 with eight homers, 26 RBI in 61 games split between two levels. His .902 OPS is the second best among Minnesota farmhands with at least 250 plate appearances, trailing just Kyler Fedko (.909), and his 154 wRC+ is the best in the system and ranks 28th among all minor league hitters.

The fifth overall pick in the 2023 Draft opened this year at Double-A with the Wichita Wind Surge and appeared in just two games in April before sitting out with an ankle injury that would eventually land him on the 7-day injured list for two months. Following a rehab assignment in early-June, he returned to the Wind Surge lineup on June 18 and has slashed .317/.436/.503 with seven home runs, 24 RBI, and 11 stolen bases in 50 games since being activated. Since June 18, his .317 (58-183) batting average ranks tops in the Texas League among hitters with at least 150 at-bats and his .940 OPS in that span is the third best in the circuit during that stretch. Jenkins strung together a 21-game on-base streak from June 22-July 22, the third-longest by a Wind Surge player this year.

When he makes his Triple-A debut at 20 years, 6 months, and 7 days of age on Tuesday, Jenkins will become the youngest position player in the International League to have appeared in a game this season and the fourth-youngest player at the Triple-A level so far this year, trailing only RHP Didier Fuentes of Gwinnett (ATL), outfielder Nelson Rada of Salt Lake (LAA), and outfielder Anthony Huezo of Sugar Land (HOU).

2025 marks Jenkins' third professional season since he was taken by the Twins out of South Brunswick High School in North Carolina. Three of the four picks taken ahead of Jenkins in the 2023 draft have already debuted in the majors in Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews, and Wyatt Langford, all college picks, while fellow prep outfielder Max Clark (DET) currently resides in Double-A.

In 2024, Jenkins returned from injury in May and after a late start to his first full year in pro ball hit .282 with six homers, 58 RBI and produced an .833 OPS across four levels of the Twins system. He reached as high as Double-A and appeared in six games for the Wind Surge to end the season. The 6-3, 224-pound outfielder reached base safely in 28 straight games from June 5-July 24 while with Low-A Fort Myers, a stretch that included a 13-game hitting streak.

Tanner Schobel, who was on the 60-day IL with a fractured right forearm, was returned from his rehab assignment at Single-A Fort Myers and reinstated to the roster. Infielder Anthony Prato was also released from the organization.

