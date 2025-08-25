Harold Castro Named International League Player of the Week Again

PAPILLION, Neb. - Minor League Baseball has announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Omaha Storm Chasers infielder Harold Castro was named the International League Player of the Week for his performance the week of August 18 to 24.

Castro went 14-for-25 (.560 average) at the plate during Omaha's road series against the Columbus Clippers. The infielder connected for 3 home runs, 4 doubles and drove in 14 runs, with a 1.687 OPS in his six games against the Cleveland Guardians affiliate. The 31-year-old also won the International League Player of the Week last week for his performance against the St. Paul Saints.

After spending 2024 in Mexico with the Toros de Tijuana, Castro has hit .304 (89-for-293) with a .870 OPS over 79 games with Omaha in 2025. He ranks 2nd on the Storm Chasers with 75 hits and 14 home runs, while 3rd on the team with 127 total bases and 41 runs batted in. Castro has made at least 6 starts at all 4 infield positions for Omaha, making one start at each position, besides shortstop, in his award-winning week.

Originally signed by the Tigers as an International Free Agent in March 2011, Castro signed a Minor League free agent contract with the Kansas City Royals in January 2025. The Venezuela native has plated parts of six seasons in the Major Leagues since debuting with the Tigers in 2018, totaling 450 MLB games between 2018 and 2023. Castro was previously named the Eastern League Player of the Week in August 2017 with the Erie SeaWolves.

This award marks the fourth Storm Chasers player to win a weekly award this year, after outfielder Drew Waters and left-handed pitcher Tyson Guerrero swept the IL weekly awards for the week of March 31 to April 6 and Thomas Hatch was name the Pitcher of the Week for the Week of June 9 to 15. Harold Castro is the first Storm Chasers player to win a weekly award twice this season.

Left-hander Nick Dombkowski of the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) was the International League's Pitcher of the Week, as he threw 6.0 scoreless innings on Wednesday, allowing just 2 hits while striking out 4.







