Chasers Drop Second Straight to Lehigh Valley

Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)

PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 10-7 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Thursday night, marking the team's 2nd straight loss.

Right-hander Shane Panzini made his Triple-A debut Thursday and the IronPigs were first onto the board, as a pair of solo home runs gave Lehigh Valley a 2-0 advantage in the 1st inning.

Panzini pitched a 1-2-3 2nd frame, then in the bottom of the 3rd inning, the Storm Chasers gained a 3-2 advantage. An RBI double from Bobby Dalbec scored Dairon Blanco, then Isan Díaz connected on a 2-run home run to give Omaha the lead.

Lehigh Valley hit a pair of home runs between the 3rd and 4th innings, tying the game and then reclaiming a 6-3 lead to chase Panzini from the game. In the bottom of the 4th, Dalbec connected on his 2nd RBI double of the night, scoring Blanco and shrinking the deficit to 6-4.

Nick Robertson followed Panzini with 3.0 hitless innings, and Omaha tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the 6th, as an RBI groundout from Harold Castro scored Drew Waters and a Dalbec RBI single allowed Blanco to cross to even the score.

Robertson faced just 1 over the minimum in the 7th for his 3rd straight hitless and scoreless inning and was relieved by Stephen Nogosek in the 8th; however, a pair of IronPigs 2-run home runs gave Lehigh Valley a 10-6 lead.

In the top of the 8th, Omaha shrunk the deficit to 10-7 after an RBI groundout from Castro scored Waters. Joey Krehbiel replaced Nogosek in the 9th and did not allow a run, though the Storm Chasers were retired in order in the bottom of the 9th, securing the 10-7 final score in favor of the IronPigs.

Omaha will look to bounce back on Friday against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander John Gant is scheduled to pitch.







