Julks Tallies Three Hits in Knights 5-2 Loss
Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - The Charlotte Knights fell to the Nashville Sounds by a final score of 5-2 on Thursday evening. Charlotte won the first two games of the series prior to falling a little bit short in Game Three. Corey Julks led the way for the Knights offensively with three more hits from the leadoff spot.
Nashville used a fast start to take early control of the contest. The Sounds built a 4-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the second. Charlotte's starting pitcher, Sean Burke, departed after 1.2 innings pitched.
Andre Lipcius plated the Knights' first run with an RBI double in the top of the third. The two-bagger into the left field corner scored Dominic Fletcher all the way from first base.
Bryan Hudson, Owen White, and Kyle Tyler pitched the final 6.1 frames and limited the Sounds to only one run. Julks brought the Knights back within three with an RBI single in the top of the seventh.
Later in the seventh inning, Charlotte loaded the bases and brought the go-ahead run to the plate. Unfortunately, they were unable to extend the rally and did not threaten in the final two stanzas.
Game Four of the series is set for Friday night in Nashville with the first pitch scheduled for 7:35pm ET.
