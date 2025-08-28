Stripers Start Week with Special Monday Game for Labor Day

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers stay at Coolray Field for the second leg of a two-week homestand from September 1-7, a six-game series vs. the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays). The homestand gets started early with Labor Day on Monday, September 1 at 4:05 p.m.

The week continues with Video Game Night as part of a doubleheader (September 4), Ohana Night featuring Lilo & Stitch Jerseys with Fireworks Friday (September 5), and a Chipper Jones 2000 All-Star Game Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (September 6).

Here is a full look at the homestand:

Monday, September 1 (4:05 p.m. vs. Durham)

Gates Open: 3:00 p.m.

Labor Day: Kick back and enjoy your day off at the ballpark for a special Monday game.

Wednesday, September 3 (7:05 p.m. vs. Durham)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your four-legged Stripers fan to the ballpark! Dogs will receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Doggy Bag Pack: For just $20, fans can receive one ticket to The Bank for the game, savor a delicious hot dog and score a Stripers branded chew toy for your dog.

Thursday, September 4 (5:05 p.m. vs. Durham) (7-INNING DOUBLEHEADER)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Video Game Night: Power up and join us at the ballpark, where the world of baseball collides with your favorite video games. Whether you're a hardcore gamer, a casual fan, or just love a great night at the ballpark, this is a can't-miss event for all ages. Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night this season, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras!

Friday, September 5 (7:05 p.m. vs. Durham)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Ohana Night featuring Lilo & Stitch Jerseys: Aloha! Get ready for an out-of-this-world evening full of fun and adventure. Join us for a cosmic celebration under the stars featuring specialty Lilo-Stitch jerseys.

Lilo & Stitch will be on the main concourse from 6:00-8:00 p.m. for photos and meet and greet opportunities.

Ohana Night featuring Lilo & Stitch T-Shirt Ticket Package: Catch the wave and purchase our special package that includes a game ticket and an exclusive Lilo & Stitch T-Shirt. Outdoors Night: Hunting, fishing, agriculture, and more will be front-and-center on this night at the ballpark. Fireworks Friday: After the game, a spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky (weather permitting).

Saturday, September 6 (6:05 vs. Durham)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Chipper Jones 2000 All-Star Game Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): The first 2,000 fans will collect a Chipper Jones Bobblehead, clad in his 2000 MLB All-Star Game jersey. Hometown Heroes Night (presented by COUNTRY Financial): The Stripers honor the police officers, fire fighters, EMTs, and other first responders who serve our community every day.

Sunday, September 7 (1:05 p.m. vs. Durham)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

Single-game tickets for all games of the Stripers' 2025 home schedule are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

For a full list of 2025 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.







