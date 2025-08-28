Knights Find a Way to Close out the Sounds, Win 11-10

Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - The Charlotte Knights found themselves in familiar territory on Wednesday night, in a tight game late. This time it was against the Nashville Sounds and Charlotte unearthed a way to put away the home team 11-10 in ten innings.

The game was tied 8-8 after nine innings, somehow, and the tenth frame did not disappoint, especially the final play of the contest. Trailing 11-10 with the tying run on second base and down to their final out, Nashville hit a single into left field.

Corey Julks fielded the ball and came up firing. His throw to home plate was perfect, the tag by catcher Adam Hackenberg was perfect, and the Knights celebrated an 11-10 victory, or breathed a sigh of relief, likely both.

The fact that the game reached extra-innings was a tough blow for the Knights; however, they responded. Charlotte built a 7-2 lead over the first five innings. They even took an 8-5 lead into the bottom of the ninth. The three-run lead evaporated and Nashville still had runners at first and third with one out.

Dru Baker caught a fly ball in right field for the second out, then uncorked a strike to home plate for an inning-ending double play as the Sounds attempted to tag from third base and win the game in regulation. To recap, both the bottom of the ninth and the bottom of the tenth innings ended with a game-saving outfield assist at the dish. You cannot script this.

Speaking of three-run leads, Andre Lipcius and Dominic Fletcher delivered clutch two out RBI hits for the Knights in the top of the tenth inning that gave Charlotte an 11-8 edge heading into the home half of the tenth. It was enough of an advantage by literally an inch.

Lost in the madness was another solid starting pitching performance by Duncan Davitt. The Knights right-hander spun five strong innings, struck out six, and limited the Sounds to a pair of runs.

Game Three of the series is scheduled for 7:35pm ET Thursday night.







International League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.