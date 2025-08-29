Five-Run Second Frame Brings Bisons over Indians

INDIANAPOLIS - A five-run second inning carried the Buffalo Bisons to a 5-3 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night at Victory Field.

After a scoreless first inning, the Bisons (22-30, 52-73) scored five runs off Sean Sullivan (L, 2-3) to break the game open early in the second frame. Jonatan Clase capped the offensive outburst with a three-run homer, his sixth of the season.

The Indians (31-23, 73-55), got on the board with a solo home run by Ryan Kreidler in the sixth inning. It was his fifth of the Triple-A season and first with Indianapolis.

Indy mounted a comeback in the ninth inning but fell two runs short. With a pair of runners aboard, Jase Bowen smashed a two-run triple to cut the deficit, 5-3.

Thomas Harrington was reinstated from the 7-day injured list today and started, tossing a perfect first inning with one strikeout. Sullivan took over in the second inning.

CJ Van Eyk (W, 3-4) tossed 5.0 scoreless innings for Buffalo with two hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

Indy and Buffalo continue their six-game set from Victory Field on Friday night at 7:05 PM. RHP Drake Fellows (7-6, 5.03) takes the mound for the Indians and RHP Adam Kloffenstein (2-6, 6.30) is set to start for the Bisons.







