Five-Run Second Frame Brings Bisons over Indians
Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - A five-run second inning carried the Buffalo Bisons to a 5-3 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night at Victory Field.
After a scoreless first inning, the Bisons (22-30, 52-73) scored five runs off Sean Sullivan (L, 2-3) to break the game open early in the second frame. Jonatan Clase capped the offensive outburst with a three-run homer, his sixth of the season.
The Indians (31-23, 73-55), got on the board with a solo home run by Ryan Kreidler in the sixth inning. It was his fifth of the Triple-A season and first with Indianapolis.
Indy mounted a comeback in the ninth inning but fell two runs short. With a pair of runners aboard, Jase Bowen smashed a two-run triple to cut the deficit, 5-3.
Thomas Harrington was reinstated from the 7-day injured list today and started, tossing a perfect first inning with one strikeout. Sullivan took over in the second inning.
CJ Van Eyk (W, 3-4) tossed 5.0 scoreless innings for Buffalo with two hits, two walks and four strikeouts.
Indy and Buffalo continue their six-game set from Victory Field on Friday night at 7:05 PM. RHP Drake Fellows (7-6, 5.03) takes the mound for the Indians and RHP Adam Kloffenstein (2-6, 6.30) is set to start for the Bisons.
International League Stories from August 28, 2025
- Chasers Drop Second Straight to Lehigh Valley - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Jump on Comets Early in Eighth Straight Road Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds End Four-Game Skid Behind Zimmermann's Strong Start - Nashville Sounds
- Julks Tallies Three Hits in Knights 5-2 Loss - Charlotte Knights
- 'Pigs Tie Season-High with Six Homers to Win Second Straight over Omaha - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Late Homer Defeats Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings Fall Just Short in Jacksonville Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Snaps Four-Game Skid Behind Seventh Inning Rally - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Syracuse Offense Powers Mets to 11-8 Win over RailRiders on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers Topple Tides 4-2 on Leon's Late Long Ball - Gwinnett Stripers
- Four Pitchers Combine to Punch out Season-Tying High 16, as Saints Score Late Again to Win 5-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Valencia's Three-Run Shot Not Enough as Hens Fall 5-4 to Saints - Toledo Mud Hens
- Late Rally Falls Short for RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Five-Run Second Frame Brings Bisons over Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- Bulls Blast Past Red Sox 4-1 - Durham Bulls
- Clase Comes Through in 5-3 Win over Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Winning Streak Snapped by Clippers Shutout, 2-0 - Louisville Bats
- August 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 28, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Hosting "Chuck-A-Duck" on Duck Night, September 5th, Presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, Part of Jefferson Health - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Stripers Start Week with Special Monday Game for Labor Day - Gwinnett Stripers
- Why the Red Wings Chose HitTrax: The Technology Behind the Training - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 28 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Franklin's Late-Game Heroics Push Wings over Shrimp - Rochester Red Wings
- Perez Clobbers Two Homers against Former Team in 11-9 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Find a Way to Close out the Sounds, Win 11-10 - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Five-Run Second Frame Brings Bisons over Indians
- Indians Drop Game Two against Bisons, 6-3
- Bisons Battle Back to Take Series Opener over Indianapolis
- Series Preview: Buffalo Bisons vs. Indianapolis Indians, August 26-31
- Nick Dombkowski Named International League Pitcher of the Week