Bulls Blast Past Red Sox 4-1

Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C. - Cooper Hummel, Tanner Murray and Tre Morgan each hit solo homers to lead the Durham Bulls past the Worcester Red Sox 4-1 at the DBAP on Thursday night.

Hummel homered against former Bulls pitcher Jose De Leon (L, 0-6) in the first inning, his third in seven games since he signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent. Murray opened the fourth inning with his career-best 15th homer, then Morgan commenced the fifth with a solo shot to right.

Joe Boyle (W, 7-4) earned the win in his first start for Durham (26-25) in two months. Boyle blanked the WooSox (25-29) across five innings, fanning eight and stranding six baserunners.

Morgan finished 2-4 with a homer, single and two RBI.

The win snapped the Bulls' eight game losing streak, the longest Durham skid in 11 years.

How It Happened: Boyle worked through two perfect innings before encountering trouble in the third and fourth, but not succumbing to damage. The WooSox filled the bases in the third on a walk, double and hit batter, but Boyle induced a pop out to end the frame. In the fourth, Boyle walked a pair, but fanned Phillip Sikes to close out the inning.

Key Relay: Leading 4-0 ini the eighth, the WooSox put the first two aboard against reliever Trevor Martin. After a strikeout, Max Ferguson grounded a double inside third that rolled into the corner. Abraham Toro scored, but Nathan Hickey was thrown out at home by shortstop Tanner Murray. Murray took the throw from Hunter Stoval, who picked the ball up deep in the corner, and whistled a perfect throw to catcher Matt Thaiss, who applied the tag. Martin fanned the next batter to end the frame and limit the damage to one run.

What's Next: Yoniel Curet (0-2, 4.08) is slated to start for the Bulls on Friday night against a Worcester starter TBD at 6:35 PM ET.







