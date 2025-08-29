Bulls Blast Past Red Sox 4-1
Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Cooper Hummel, Tanner Murray and Tre Morgan each hit solo homers to lead the Durham Bulls past the Worcester Red Sox 4-1 at the DBAP on Thursday night.
Hummel homered against former Bulls pitcher Jose De Leon (L, 0-6) in the first inning, his third in seven games since he signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent. Murray opened the fourth inning with his career-best 15th homer, then Morgan commenced the fifth with a solo shot to right.
Joe Boyle (W, 7-4) earned the win in his first start for Durham (26-25) in two months. Boyle blanked the WooSox (25-29) across five innings, fanning eight and stranding six baserunners.
Morgan finished 2-4 with a homer, single and two RBI.
The win snapped the Bulls' eight game losing streak, the longest Durham skid in 11 years.
How It Happened: Boyle worked through two perfect innings before encountering trouble in the third and fourth, but not succumbing to damage. The WooSox filled the bases in the third on a walk, double and hit batter, but Boyle induced a pop out to end the frame. In the fourth, Boyle walked a pair, but fanned Phillip Sikes to close out the inning.
Key Relay: Leading 4-0 ini the eighth, the WooSox put the first two aboard against reliever Trevor Martin. After a strikeout, Max Ferguson grounded a double inside third that rolled into the corner. Abraham Toro scored, but Nathan Hickey was thrown out at home by shortstop Tanner Murray. Murray took the throw from Hunter Stoval, who picked the ball up deep in the corner, and whistled a perfect throw to catcher Matt Thaiss, who applied the tag. Martin fanned the next batter to end the frame and limit the damage to one run.
What's Next: Yoniel Curet (0-2, 4.08) is slated to start for the Bulls on Friday night against a Worcester starter TBD at 6:35 PM ET.
International League Stories from August 28, 2025
- Chasers Drop Second Straight to Lehigh Valley - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Jump on Comets Early in Eighth Straight Road Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds End Four-Game Skid Behind Zimmermann's Strong Start - Nashville Sounds
- Julks Tallies Three Hits in Knights 5-2 Loss - Charlotte Knights
- 'Pigs Tie Season-High with Six Homers to Win Second Straight over Omaha - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Late Homer Defeats Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings Fall Just Short in Jacksonville Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Snaps Four-Game Skid Behind Seventh Inning Rally - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Syracuse Offense Powers Mets to 11-8 Win over RailRiders on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers Topple Tides 4-2 on Leon's Late Long Ball - Gwinnett Stripers
- Four Pitchers Combine to Punch out Season-Tying High 16, as Saints Score Late Again to Win 5-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Valencia's Three-Run Shot Not Enough as Hens Fall 5-4 to Saints - Toledo Mud Hens
- Late Rally Falls Short for RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Five-Run Second Frame Brings Bisons over Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- Bulls Blast Past Red Sox 4-1 - Durham Bulls
- Clase Comes Through in 5-3 Win over Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Winning Streak Snapped by Clippers Shutout, 2-0 - Louisville Bats
- August 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 28, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Hosting "Chuck-A-Duck" on Duck Night, September 5th, Presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, Part of Jefferson Health - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Stripers Start Week with Special Monday Game for Labor Day - Gwinnett Stripers
- Why the Red Wings Chose HitTrax: The Technology Behind the Training - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 28 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Franklin's Late-Game Heroics Push Wings over Shrimp - Rochester Red Wings
- Perez Clobbers Two Homers against Former Team in 11-9 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Find a Way to Close out the Sounds, Win 11-10 - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.