Red Wings Fall Just Short in Jacksonville Thursday Night

Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Looking to string three wins in a row on Thursday night, the Rochester Red Wings fell in a close game to Jacksonville, 4-3. LF Trey Lipscomb collected three hits, including his ninth blast of the season. CF Christian Franklin recorded the only other multi-hit performance for the Wings, logging two singles, a walk, and his 17th stolen base of the year.

Jacksonville got off to a quick start, scoring in the top of the first inning. 2B Jacob Berry laced a one-out double into right-center field, followed by 3B Devyison De Los Santos dunking an opposite-field single, scoring the runner from second and providing the early 1-0 lead.

The Red Wings vaulted themselves into the lead in the top of the second. DH Andrew Pinckney worked a one-out walk, and one pitch later, LF Trey Lipscomb cracked his ninth home run of the season. The ball left his bat at 101.3 MPH, giving Rochester the 2-1 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp tied the game up in the home half of the third inning. LF Shane Sasaki led off the frame with a single into right field, advancing to second on a groundout and later getting to third on a wild pitch. Jacob Berry brought him home after lining a single to right field, tying the game at two apiece.

After the bats went quiet for a few innings, Jacksonville took back the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. C Brian Navareto launched a leadoff opposite-field blast, giving Jacksonville its first lead since the first inning, 3-2. The rally kept going after 1B Nathan Martorella nearly hit a home run of his own, lifting one off the right-center field wall and settling for a double. SS Jack Wrinkler followed it up by reaching on a fielder's choice, moving the runner to third, and stealing second two pitches later. Another run came to score on a sacrifice fly one batter later, extending the lead, 4-2.

Rochester looked to tie things up down a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning. With two outs already in the inning, C Francisco Mejía hit a sharp single into right field, and one batter later, SS Nasim Nuñez roped an RBI double into the right field gap, cutting the deficit to 4-3. Two consecutive walks loaded the bases with two outs for 1B Yohandy Morales. He struck out after a 10-pitch battle, concluding the third game of the series, 4-3.

RHP Kyle Luckham took the mound in Thursday's contest, hurling 5.0 innings while allowing two runs on four hits and striking out four Jumbo Shrimp. RHP Andry Lara was the first man out of the bullpen, tossing 1.1 innings and allowing two runs on three hits while striking out one in the frame. LHP Garrett Davila took over in the bottom of the seventh inning, getting the last two outs while walking two in the inning. RHP Zach Brzykcy came on in the bottom of the eighth inning, delivering a scoreless frame while allowing one hit and punching out one.

LF Trey Lipscomb earns Thursday night's Player of the Game honors. The Tennessee product went 3-for-4, ripping his ninth home run of the year and adding two singles at the plate. The Maryland native excels away from Innovative Field, boasting a .287 batting average (52-for-181) with seven of his nine home runs coming on the road.

The Red Wings will look to start another winning streak in Friday night's matchup against Jacksonville. Rochester will send RHP Adrian Sampson to the hill to face the Jumbo Shrimp. First Pitch is slated for 7:05 PM from VyStar Ballpark.







International League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.