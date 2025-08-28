IronPigs Hosting "Chuck-A-Duck" on Duck Night, September 5th, Presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, Part of Jefferson Health

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs together with Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, part of Jefferson Health, are excited to announce that they will be presenting the first ever "Chuck-a-Duck" fundraiser on Duck Night on Friday, September 5th, at Coca-Cola Park.

All "Chuck-a-Duck" proceeds will benefit the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley (PCFLV). Fans will be able to purchase rubber ducks at Coca-Cola Park at that night's game that they will then throw onto the field towards targets to win various prizes. The actual "chucking" of the ducks will take place following that night's game and subsequent fireworks. Ducks will be available for purchase throughout the evening, while supplies last, on the concourse at Coca-Cola Park.

"We have many opportunities to be unique and fun, and equal opportunities to impact our community in a positive way to support others," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "However, to combine our passion for the community together with our team's renowned creativity leads to the best promotions and the most impact. I can't wait to see thousands of rubber ducks flying through the air!"

Duck Night, on Friday, September 5th, will also include a free Rubber Duck giveaway for the first 3,000 adults 18 & over, presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, part of Jefferson Health. The giveaway ducks are gold in color symbolizing the fight against pediatric cancer. The gold color represents strength, courage, and resilience in the battle against childhood cancers. September is also recognized as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

"While many people think of cancer as an adult disease, it can affect kids as well," says pediatric hematologist oncologist Jacob Troutman, DO, with Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, part of Jefferson Health. "The good news is that childhood cancer is rare, and over the past 50 years, cancer death rates in children and adolescents have decreased significantly due to advances in treatment."

"We are grateful to partner with wonderful community leaders like the IronPigs and Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital," said Michelle Zenie Rounds, M.A.T., Executive Director of the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley and a pediatric cancer mom. "Being chosen as the beneficiary of the Chuck-a-Duck fundraiser is truly an honor, and the proceeds will directly support local families who are navigating the unimaginable journey of childhood cancer."

PCFLV provides family-centered programs and services throughout all stages of the pediatric cancer journey with compassion and integrity.

PCFLV's initiatives and activities offer financial assistance, emotional support, and social connection to ensure no family faces pediatric cancer alone. PCFLV is dedicated to bringing comfort, joy, and a sense of community to children impacted by cancer and their loved ones, for as long as they are needed.

As part of the festivities of the evening, the IronPigs will be hosting a child affected by cancer for a "Home Run for Life". This will be the second time the IronPigs have hosted a "Home Run for Life", having done the same for Leo Kushner in 2023. The child will get to participate in pregame festivities and interacting with the players. During the game, the child will have the chance to hit a "Home Run" and circle the bases, cheered on by both teams and a packed Coca-Cola Park. More information about the "Home Run for Life" will be provided prior to the night.

First pitch on September 5th is slated for 7:05 p.m. as the IronPigs play host to the Toledo Mud Hens. The game will feature Friday Night Fireworks as well. Tickets are available now at ironpigsbaseball.com, by visiting the Provident Bank Box Office or by calling 610.841.PIGS.

