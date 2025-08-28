SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 28, 2025

Syracuse Mets (33-20, 64-64) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (38-15, 76-49)

August 28, 2025 | Game 126 | Home Game 64 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Tylor Megill (1-0, 0.00) vs. RH Kenta Maeda (4-5, 5.40)

Megill: Pitched 5.0 scoreless in 8/22 Win vs. IND, allowing 1 H with 4 K & 1 BB (5-0 Mets)

Maeda: Allowed 2 R on 3 H over 5.0 IP in 8/22 Win @ BUF with 6 K and 4 BB (7-4 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (August 27, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 6-1 Wednesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders pulled away with a five-run fifth inning to capture their fifth straight win and add a game to their International League lead over the Mets in the second half playoff chase.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the bottom of the second against Mets' starter Justin Hagenman. Jose Rojas and Bryan De La Cruz hit consecutive doubles for a 1-0 edge. The RailRiders extended the advantage in the bottom of the fifth, sending eleven batters to the plate and plating five. Jeimer Candelario singled before scoring on a Braden Shewmake base hit and a Syracuse throwing error at third to pull ahead two scores. With one out, Jorbit Vivas doubled home Shewmake for a 3-0 lead. J.C. Escarra and T.J. Rumfield walked to load the bases for Jose Rojas, who drove in two more with a single to left, giving the RailRiders a five-run advantage. Consecutive walks from De La Cruz and Candelario built a 6-0 margin.

Syracuse broke up the shutout bid in the sixth, putting a run on the board with a Luisangel Acuna sacrifice fly, scoring Carson Benge to pull the Mets to within five.

Sean Boyle (8-9) worked 5.1 frames, allowing one run on five hits. Harrison Cohen and Kervin Castro each held Syracuse scoreless for 1.1 innings, and Ian Hamilton tossed a clean ninth to close the door. Hagenman (2-4) pitched 4.1 innings, surrendering four runs on seven hits.

SHOWDOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Syracuse in a battle of first and second place teams in the International League. The RailRiders hold a five-game edge as play starts this evening. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre topped Syracuse in 14 of 18 first half meetings, including a six-game sweep at PNC Field in June, and holds a 16-4 advantage in the season set.

ANOTHER ONE- The RailRiders have added two games to their lead in the International League's second half in the last two days. After picking up a game on the next seven teams in the chase on Tuesday, Wednesday's SWB win, coupled with losses by Toledo, Indianapolis and Jacksonville, has further expanded the advantage with 22 games to play in 2025.

MAEDA DAY- Kenta Maeda makes his fourth start for the RailRiders and his second of the season against Syracuse. The right-hander was pitching for Iowa in late May and faced the Mets at Principal Park. The Mets tagged him for nine runs on seven hits over one inning of work with three walks and two strikeouts. Since joining Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on August 4, Maeda has allowed a total of seven runs, six earned, over 16 innings of work.

IBB INCOMING- Jose Rojas hit his eighth home run of the season against Syracuse pitching on Tuesday night. The lefty utility man is batting .292 against the Mets this season with one-third of his overall home run tally of 24 coming over 18 games played against Syracuse this year. Nearly 30% of his 88 overall runs batted in have come against the Mets.

SHEW-IN- Braden Shewmake is hitting .400 during his nine-game hitting streak, which started on August 14 against Indianapolis. The infielder has two doubles, two triples and six runs batted in during the streak, which is his longest of the season.

ACTIVATED- Ismael Munguia and Wilking Rodríguez were activated from the 7-Day and 60-Day Injured Lists, respectively, on Tuesday. Munguia missed nine games while Rodríguez was on the shelf for 68 games. Munguia came on as a pinch-runner in the eighth on Tuesday and played left in the top of the ninth. Rodríguez worked a scoreless inning, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one. Leonardo Pestana was released and Baron Stuart was transferred to Somerset to open two roster spots for the returning players.

TOP OF THE HEAP- Entering play tonight, the RailRiders have a .608 winning percentage after 125 games played, the best winning percentage in Triple-A. Oklahoma City has the best record in the Pacific Coast League at 74-54, good for a .578 winning percentage. After 125 games last season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was 72-53, a .576 winning percentage, en route to 89 wins and a .597 winning percentage.

THE FINAL STRETCH TM - The RailRiders have two homestands and two road trips remaining on the 2025 calendar. After this week's series against Syracuse, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Worcester, hosts Lehigh Valley and returns to Buffalo in September to close out the 2025 slate.

SERIES BUSINESS- Sunday's win at Buffalo captured the series for the RailRiders against the Bisons. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won or split 13 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. The RailRiders need one more win this set to at least split the series with Syracuse.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Washington 11-2 on Wednesday afternoon to complete a series sweep. The Yankees smashed six home runs to back Max Fried's 14th win of the season... Somerset topped Binghamton 6-5. A Dylan Jasso sac fly broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the ninth... Hudson Valley rallied late but fell at Brooklyn 8-7. Kaeden Kent had five hits, including his second home run of the season for the 'Gades... Tampa dropped a 3-1 final to Bradenton. Roderick Arias drove home the lone Tarpons run of the game.







