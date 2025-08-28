Perez Clobbers Two Homers against Former Team in 11-9 Win

Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV. - The Iowa Cubs took care of business in the second game of the series with an 11-9 win over the Las Vegas Aviators.

The second game between the I-Cubs and the Aviators got under way as both teams put up two runs in the first two innings of the game for a 2-2 score.

Las Vegas knocked in the first two runs of the game as Daniel Susac grounded into a double play but scored a run. Then, a single plated another run for a 2-0 lead.

Forrest Wall ripped a single up the middle with bases loaded and scored Carlos Perez and Nicky Lopez for the tie game.

After Parker Chavers walked, the bases were loaded for James Triantos as he followed with a two-run single of his own and gave the I-Cubs the lead 4-2.

The Aviators added another run as Triantos bobbled the ball which caused a runner to score for a 4-3 lead in favor of Iowa.

In the top of the third inning, former Aviator, Carlos Perez, crushed his 22nd homer of the season with a two-run shot to left field and extended the lead to 6-3. Then, Parker Chavers ripped an opposite-field double, his first of the season, and scored two more runs for a 8-3 lead.

Las Vegas scored five unanswered runs as the lead was wiped away from Iowa for an 8-8 tie game heading into the fourth inning.

The game remained tied 8-8 through the next three innings of the game as a couple 1-2-3 innings got them out of the inning.

In the top of the eighth inning, a wild pitch by Las Vegas scored Ben Cowles for a 9-8 lead. Moises Ballesteros ripped a single up the middle and scored Wall for a 10-8 lead.

The Aviators added another run to their line with an RBI-single for a 10-9 lead still in favor of Iowa.

Perez added a second homer to his line and his 23rd of the season for an 11-9 score and win for the I-Cubs.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Las Vegas Aviators on Thursday, August 28 and first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. PT/9:05 p.m. CT.







International League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.