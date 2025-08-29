Late Homer Defeats Tides
Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Norfolk Tides (25-27 | 55-70) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (27-26 | 56-72), 4-2 on Thursday night from Coolray Field. Norfolk's offense has cooled off, losing three straight at Gwinnett to start the road trip.
It was a pitcher's duel for a second straight night, with Norfolk being limited to two hits in both games. Both bullpens were strong for both teams, allowing just one earned run between the two.
The game was tied up 2-2 entering the bottom of the eighth inning, when Sandy León blasted a two-run homer for Gwinnett to put away the Tides. RHP Carson Ragsdale (1-0, 1.80) will get the start for Norfolk tomorrow, while LHP José Suarez (1-1, 4.10) is the probable for Gwinnett. First pitch at 6:35 pm.
