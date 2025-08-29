Stripers Topple Tides 4-2 on Leon's Late Long Ball

Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (27-26) took a late lead on an eighth inning home run off the bat of Sandy Leon (10) and didn't give it up in a 4-2 victory over the Norfolk Tides (25-27) on Thursday night at Coolray Field. With the last-at-bat victory, Gwinnett now leads the series 3-0.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers opened the scoring in the second inning with a two-run single from Jesus Bastidas. That hit came off Norfolk starter Levi Wells who walked five batters across 1.2 innings in his Triple-A debut. He wouldn't receive a decision as Norfolk tied the game in the third inning with a bases-loaded walk and hit-by-pitch surrendered by Gwinnett starter Jhancarlos Lara. The game remained tied at 2-2 until Leon's two-run homer (10) into the visitor's bullpen in right field off Anthony Nunez (L, 1-2) in the eighth. Hayden Harris (S, 1) pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts to finish the win.

Key Contributors: Leon (1-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs) had the big swing for Gwinnett, while Bastidas (1-for-3, 2 RBIs) also drove in two runs. The Stripers' bullpen recorded 6.1 scoreless innings with impressive work from Connor Seabold, Anderson Pilar, Rolddy Munoz (W, 1-1), and Harris.

Noteworthy: Leon's winning homer was just his second at Coolray Field this year and second to give Gwinnett the lead. The Stripers held Norfolk to two hits for the second straight night. Gwinnett hitters drew eight walks, one shy of matching a season high.

Next Home Game (Friday, August 29): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. LHP Jose Suarez (1-1, 4.10 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers against RHP Carson Ragsdale (1-0, 1.80 ERA) of the Tides. It's almost time to hit the books and the gridiron, show your school spirit at the ballpark for College Night. Georgia is known across the world as the Peach State, and in tribute the Stripers will play as the Georgia Peaches all weekend long. Stick around after the game for another edition of Fireworks Friday (weather permitting). TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network (game will air on Saturday, August 30 at 8:30 p.m.) and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment (airs live). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on 1077TheBreeze.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







