Franklin's Late-Game Heroics Push Wings over Shrimp

Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In a back-and-forth showdown between the Rochester Red Wings and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Red Wings emerged victors. A 2-RBI single with two outs in the ninth off the bat of RF Christian Franklin put Rochester up a run, securing the 6-5 win. Franklin was one of three Red Wings to have multiple hits in the contest, with 1B Yohandy Morales and LF Darren Baker both giving multi-hit efforts.

Rochester came out of the gates swinging for the second straight game to start this series. Christian Franklin led off the game with a line drive single into left field. After advancing to second on a groundout, Franklin came around to score on a double into right field from Yohandy Morales. The Red Wings led 1-0 after the first half-inning.

The Red Wings doubled their lead in the top of the second. With one out in the inning, C Francisco Mejía sent his fourth home run of the year over the right field wall to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Jacksonville struck back to tie the game in the bottom of the second. After a caught stealing by Francisco Mejía gave the Red Wings two outs in the inning, LF Victor Mesa Jr. sent a solo shot over the right field wall. The Jumbo Shrimp continued their two-out rally with back-to-back singles from 1B Nathan Martorella and SS Johnny Olmstead, bringing another run home and making it a 2-2 game through two innings.

The Jumbo Shrimp took their first lead of the series in the third. CF Matthew Etzel led off the inning with a solo home run, his first career home run at the Triple-A level. Jacksonville ended the third inning with a 3-2 advantage.

Rochester made the score even again in the top of the fifth. Ground ball singles from both LF Darren Baker and SS Nasim Nuñez led off the single, putting runners on the corners. Christian Franklin then sent a ground ball to shortstop, allowing Baker to come home and tie the game.

Jacksonville retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth. In a two out rally, RF Jacob Berry got himself into scoring position with a double to right field. 3B Connor Norby then lined a ball into center field, bringing Berry home to score. Jacksonville held a 4-3 lead through five innings.

After a few quiet innings from each team, Rochester tied the game once again in the top of the eighth. With two outs, Yohandy Morales singled to right field and stole second base, putting himself in scoring position. CF Andrew Pinckney came through for the Wings in the next at-bat, lining a base hit into center that drove Morales home. Going into the bottom of the eighth, Rochester and Jacksonville were even at four runs.

Jacksonville responded in the bottom of the eighth with a run of their own, retaking the lead for the third time. 1B Deyvison De Los Santos singled on a ground ball to right to lead off the inning, and advanced to second on a steal. A batter later, Victor Mesa Jr. put the Jumbo Shrimp on top with a single through the middle. Jacksonville led 5-4 heading into the ninth.

Rochester took the lead once again in the ninth. 3B Jackson Cluff led the inning off with a hard-hit single to right. After Cluff advanced to second on a disengagement violation, the Jumbo Shrimp intentionally walked Francisco Mejía to put runners on first and second. Darren Baker followed by drawing a walk to load the bases. Down to their final out, Christian Franklin put Rochester back on top with a 2-RBI single into center. Entering the bottom of the ninth, Rochester held a 6-5 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp attempted to rally in the bottom of the ninth. A two-out double brought the winning run to bat, but a strikeout shut down Jacksonville's hopes.

RHP Bryce Conley threw 5.0 innings for the Red Wings in his Wednesday night start. The Georgia native allowed nine hits and four earned runs, with three batters fanned. RHP Mason Thompson threw the next two innings for Rochester, recording his first multi-inning scoreless outing as a Red Wing this season, with just one hit allowed. The eighth inning belonged to RHP Julian Fernández, who gave up one earned run on two hits and struck out two batters. RHP Eduardo Salazar shut the door on Jacksonville in the ninth, allowing only one hit and striking out a batter.

RF Christian Franklin is Wednesday night's Player of the Game. The Kansas native came through big time for the Red Wings, delivering a 2-RBI base hit with two outs in the ninth inning to put Rochester up one. Franklin also had an RBI groundout in the fifth inning, giving him three RBI on the night. This matches his career high for RBI as a Red Wing, and is the second time he's hit the mark (8/13 against SYR).

Rochester will look to continue their win streak in game three of the series Thursday night. The Wings will send RHP Kyle Luckham to the mound to face off against the Jumbo Shrimps' LHP Robby Snelling. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







