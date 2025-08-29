Bats Winning Streak Snapped by Clippers Shutout, 2-0

Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats had no answer for Columbus Clippers starter Austin Peterson, who pitched eight innings dominant innings to silence the Bats offense in a 2-0 loss on Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Despite the Bats pitching ensemble only giving up three hits for the night, the offense couldn't muster any run support, only managing four total hits for the game

Chase Petty (L, 4-11) started strong on the mound for the Bats, striking out a pair in the first.

Hot-handed Sal Stewart got the first hit off Peterson (W, 3-4) in the bottom of the frame with two outs. However, that's all the Bats could find against Peterson, who struck out Louisville's next batter to end the inning.

Petty found himself in some trouble in the third after giving up two straight free passes. A single from George Valera scored the Clippers first run of the game and a sacrifice fly by Khalil Watson extended the lead 2-0. Petty continued to struggle as he walked the next two batters before finally securing the out to escape the inning.

Petty responded in the fourth, sitting down the side in order and keeping the deficit at two. Sam Benschoter entered the game for the Bats in the fifth and pitched a scoreless inning.

Stewart's hit in the first was the only hit Louisville could find through the next four innings before Christian Encarnacion-Strand ended the slump and doubled in the fifth. The Bats couldn't muster anything more against Peterson for the frame.

Joe La Sorsa and Yosver Zulueta put together two hitless, scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh respectively to keep the Bats within striking distance. Zulueta continued his performance in the eighth, striking out two of the four batters he faced to keep the score 2-0.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Levi Jordan sparked some hope in the Bats offense after ripping a triple to right field, the Bats fourth hit of the night. Despite the momentum, Ryan Vilade couldn't convert, grounding out to end the inning.

Lyon Richardson entered the game in the ninth and, like the rest of the Bats bullpen, kept the deficit at two.

The Clippers finally went to their bullpen in the ninth, bringing in Parker Mushinski (S, 7) as their closer. Like the rest of the game, Louisville couldn't find any offense, going down in order to suffer the loss.

The pitching ensemble totaled eight strikeouts for the night, including six straight scoreless innings. Encarnacion-Strand and Jordan recorded the Bats' extra-base hits. In the shutout win, the Clippers pitching duo did not issue a walk.

The Bats (57-72, 25-29 second half) will continue their series against the Clippers (53-71, 19-33 second half) on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







International League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.