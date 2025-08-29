Valencia's Three-Run Shot Not Enough as Hens Fall 5-4 to Saints

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the St. Paul Saints on Mud Crawlers Night at Fifth Third Field, 5-4.

José Urquidy got the start for Toledo as he continued his rehab assignment, entering with a 1-0 record and a 6.75 ERA. St. Paul countered with David Festa, who came in 2-1 with a 2.83 ERA.

The Saints jumped out early, beginning with a leadoff walk and a double by Walker Jenkins, the Minnesota Twins' top prospect, to put runners in scoring position. A groundout plated the game's first run.

St. Paul added more in the third inning with a leadoff single followed by a two-run homer to make it 3-0. That ended Urquidy's night, finishing with a line of 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (all earned), 1 BB, 1 K, and 1 HR allowed. Matt Seelinger entered in relief.

Toledo's offense remained quiet early despite drawing walks and stealing a base to get runners in scoring position. St. Paul tacked on another in the fourth with back-to-back doubles off Keider Montero to extend the lead to 4-0.

A short rain delay turned the momentum. Jace Jung notched Toledo's first hit, followed by a Trei Cruz single. Eduardo Valencia then delivered a huge three-run homer to pull the Hens within one.

Sawyer Gibson-Long came on in the fifth and dominated, retiring the side with a strikeout and two pop-outs. He went on to throw three scoreless innings, allowing no hits with three strikeouts.

The Hens tied it in the sixth when Justyn-Henry Malloy led off with a single, stole second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Cruz brought him home on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-4.

The game remained tied until the ninth when the Saints strung together a single and a double. A sacrifice fly plated the go-ahead run, giving St. Paul a 5-4 lead.

Toledo threatened in the bottom of the ninth as Cruz reached second with a single and stolen base, but the rally fell short.

Notables:

Trei Cruz: 1 R, 2 H, 2 RBI

Eduardo Valencia: 1 R, 1 H, 3 RBI

Sawyer Gibson-Long: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

The Mud Hens will look to bounce back tomorrow night against St. Paul. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.







