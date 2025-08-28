Watson Strikes out Nine in Stellar Start for Mud Hens
Published on August 27, 2025 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, OH-The Toledo Mud Hens battled but came up short against the St. Paul Saints, falling 3-1 on Wednesday, August 27, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch was thrown at 6:35 p.m. in front of the midweek crowd.
Toledo's bats came out strong. In the bottom of the first, Parker Meadows set the tone by ripping a leadoff triple, immediately putting pressure on the Saints. The Hens continued to spray hits across the diamond, with Tomás Nido and Hao-Yu Lee both singling in the third, Kevin Newman adding a base hit in the fourth, and Meadows collecting another hit in the fifth.
Toledo finally broke through in the seventh when Gage Workman dropped down a bunt single and came around to score on a clutch RBI double by Lee, giving the Hens a 1-0 advantage.
On the mound, starter Troy Watson was electric. The right-hander fired five dominant innings, allowing just one hit while striking out nine Saints hitters. The bullpen followed with solid relief work from Matt Seelinger, Bailey Horn, Alex Lange, and RJ Petit.
St. Paul was able to edge ahead late, scoring on a two-run homer in the eighth and adding a solo shot in the ninth to take the lead for good. Despite the loss, Toledo's pitching staff showcased dominance and the offense strung together seven hits.
The Toledo Mud Hens will look to bounce back quickly as they continue their series against the St. Paul Saints on Thursday, August 28, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
Notables:
Troy Watson (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K)
Parker Meadows (2-3, 3B)
Hao-Yu Lee (2-4, 2B, RBI)
International League Stories from August 27, 2025
- Sounds Rally Twice, Fall in Extras to Charlotte - Nashville Sounds
- Jordan's Ninth Inning Single Shoots Redbirds Past Comets - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Fall 15-3 to IronPigs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- IronPigs Rebound with Thrashing of Storm Chasers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Falls to Rochester, 6-5 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Watson Strikes out Nine in Stellar Start for Mud Hens - Toledo Mud Hens
- Hickey Drives in Two, WooSox Win Second Straight in Durham - Worcester Red Sox
- Ritchie Fans Career-High Eleven as Stripers Edge Norfolk 2-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Boyle, Pen Lift RailRiders past Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- This Time It's Miranda with Big Home Run Late as Saints Comeback for Second Straight Night to Win 3-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Schreck Helps Lead Bisons Offense to 6-3 Victory over Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Drop Game Two against Bisons, 6-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Mets Struggle Again in 6-1 Loss to RailRiders on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Worcester Defeats Durham 5-3 - Durham Bulls
- August 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 27, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Take Game Two from Clippers Behind Sikkema's Six Strong - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 27 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons 'Hockey Day' with the Sabres on September 6 Includes Zach Benson Ceremonial First Pitch, Helenius/Mrtka in Prospect Autograph Session - Buffalo Bisons
- Iowa Drops First Game against Las Vegas 10-0 - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Edge IronPigs in Back-And-Forth Contest - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Mud Hens Stories
- Watson Strikes out Nine in Stellar Start for Mud Hens
- Strong Start from Dobnak Spoiled by Late Saints Rally
- Toledo Takes Series Finale against Rochester 13-4
- Mud Hens Dominate in a 5 Home Run Night
- Strong Offensive Showing from Hens Falls Just Short, 10-9, to Red Wings