Watson Strikes out Nine in Stellar Start for Mud Hens

Published on August 27, 2025 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH-The Toledo Mud Hens battled but came up short against the St. Paul Saints, falling 3-1 on Wednesday, August 27, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch was thrown at 6:35 p.m. in front of the midweek crowd.

Toledo's bats came out strong. In the bottom of the first, Parker Meadows set the tone by ripping a leadoff triple, immediately putting pressure on the Saints. The Hens continued to spray hits across the diamond, with Tomás Nido and Hao-Yu Lee both singling in the third, Kevin Newman adding a base hit in the fourth, and Meadows collecting another hit in the fifth.

Toledo finally broke through in the seventh when Gage Workman dropped down a bunt single and came around to score on a clutch RBI double by Lee, giving the Hens a 1-0 advantage.

On the mound, starter Troy Watson was electric. The right-hander fired five dominant innings, allowing just one hit while striking out nine Saints hitters. The bullpen followed with solid relief work from Matt Seelinger, Bailey Horn, Alex Lange, and RJ Petit.

St. Paul was able to edge ahead late, scoring on a two-run homer in the eighth and adding a solo shot in the ninth to take the lead for good. Despite the loss, Toledo's pitching staff showcased dominance and the offense strung together seven hits.

The Toledo Mud Hens will look to bounce back quickly as they continue their series against the St. Paul Saints on Thursday, August 28, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Notables:

Troy Watson (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K)

Parker Meadows (2-3, 3B)

Hao-Yu Lee (2-4, 2B, RBI)







International League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.