August 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators

IOWA CUBS (61-65, 22-30) at Las Vegas Aviators (73-54, 24-28)

Wednesday, August 27 - 7:05 PM PT/9:05 PM CT - Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

RHP Spencer Turnbull (0-2, 9.95) vs. RHP Blake Beers (0-0, 6.30)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the second of a six-game series tonight at the Las Vegas Aviators...right-hander Spencer Turnbull will make his sixth start with the I-Cubs this season... Blake Beers is slated to start for the Aviators.

BLANKED: The I-Cubs were shutout for just the sixth time this season as they fell to the Las Vegas Aviators 10-0... Nicky Lopez went 2-for-4 for a multi-hit effort, but that was the only positive in last night's game...right-hander Antonio Santos made his second start with the I-Cubs in last night's game...after three scoreless innings, Santos allowed five runs as he was immediately pulled for Tom Cosgrove.

SIX TOO MANY: The I-Cubs were shutout for the sixth time this season in last night's 10-0 loss to the Aviators...this is the fifth time that Iowa's been blanked on the road...the lone shutout at home came against the Columbus Clippers with a 12-0 loss...Gwinnett leads all of Triple-A with the most shutouts (14).

TURN(BULL) BACK TIME: Tonight's starter, Spencer Turnbull, will make his eighth Triple-A start this season and second with the I-Cubs...Turnbull's best game of his career came when he was on the Detroit Tigers during the 2021 season...he tossed his only no-hitter of his career as he went all 9.0 innings, walked two and fanned nine for the win.

FIRST HALF CHAMPS: The Aviators won the first half of the season with a 49-26 record in the Pacific Coast League...this marked Vegas' fifth first-half title in franchise history (1983, 1984, 1992, and 2025)...the Aviators also added two PCL Championship Series (1986 and 1988) to their line as well...Las Vegas' run differential was the best in the Triple-A and in the Minors (+176), 21 more than the Double-A team, the Erie Seawolves (+155).

WHAT A RELIEF: The Iowa Cubs bullpen has had its ups and downs during the season...but among all bullpens at the Triple-A level, Iowa is ranks sixth in ERA (4.26), second in strikeouts (701) and second in batting average (.223) in the season...during the month of August, the bullpen currently ranks first in strikeouts (233), eighth in batting average (.245).

SERIES DROUGHT: Iowa has not claimed a series since the split series win against the Omaha Storm Chasers from July 1-6...I-Cubs have lost five straight six-game sets and tied twice against Worcester and Sugar Land.

LONG-TIME COMIN': Infielder Jonathon Long reached base in 35 straight games on Sunday (8/24) vs. Sugar Land, the longest of his career and the longest by an I-Cub in franchise history... Yonathan Perlaza reached base in 34 straight games in 2023...he broke the franchise record for longest on-base streak since data was made available in 2005...during this stretch, Long was batting .306 (38-for-124) with 21 runs scored, eight doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI.

VS. LAS VEGAS: The I-Cubs and the Aviators will play for the second time since they changed their name from the '51s'...Iowa and Las Vegas played a three-game set at Principal Park from August 7-9, 2019 as Vegas took a two games to one series win against the I-Cubs...this will be the first series that the I-Cubs travel to Las Vegas since 2017.

STREAKY BALLY: Moises Ballesteros has been on a tear, including his 19-game hit streak earlier in the season...Ballesteros was running on an eight-game hit streak, which ended last night going 0-for-3...batting a .303 (10-of-33), two doubles, four homers and eight RBI in that span...this season Moises has ranked in the top 10 in many stat categories including batting average (5th, .316), hits (3rd, 129), doubles (T-6th, 28), and total bases (7th, 195).

ON THIS DAY: On August 27, 2014, Jorge Soler hit a home run in his MLB debut for the Cubs...three weeks prior to Soler's homer, Javier Báez ripped a homer in for the Cubs in MLB debut as well...both players played for the I-Cubs in 2014, 2015, and 2016.







