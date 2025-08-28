Jacksonville Falls to Rochester, 6-5

Published on August 27, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fought tooth and nail in a back-and-forth affair against the Rochester Red Wings, but ultimately fell 6-5, Wednesday evening at VyStar Ballpark.

Trailing 6-5 in the top of the ninth, Rochester (50-75, 23-30) took the lead. Jackson Cluff singled on a sharp line drive. After a pop out, Francisco Mejía was intentionally walked. Darren Baker walked the following at bat to load the bases. After a force out, Christian Franklin smacked a two-run single, making it 6-5.

The Red Wings opened the scoring in the top of the first. Christian Franklin led off with a single, and advanced to second on a fielder's choice. Yohandy Morales lined an RBI double, giving Rochester a 1-0 lead.

Rochester kept their momentum going in the second. With one out, Mejia (4) went deep to right for a solo homer, making it 2-0.

Jacksonville (75-52, 28-24) broke through in the bottom of the second. Victor Mesa Jr. (6) cracked a solo home run, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Nathan Martorella then singled and advanced to second on a stolen base. The following batter, Johnny Olmstead singled, scoring Martorella to tie up the score, 2-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the third. Mathew Etzel (1) crushed a leadoff homer, making it 3-2.

Rochester tied it back up in the fifth. Baker singled to lead off the inning. Nasim Nuñez also singled, advancing Baker to third. Nuñez then stole second, putting runners on second and third. With two on, Christian Franklin smacked an RBI single, knotting up the score 3-3.

Jacksonville regained the lead in the fifth. Jacob Berry smashed a double. Connor Norby followed with a hard-hit single scoring Berry, and giving Jacksonville a one run lead, 4-3.

The Red Wings knotted up the score in the top of the eighth. With two outs on the board, Yohandy Morales singled and swiped second. With a runner in scoring position, Andrew Pickney lined an RBI single, tying up the score, 4-4.

Jacksonville regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Deyvison De Los Santos led off the inning with a single. Following a strike out, De Los Santos stole second. The following pitch Mesa Jr. singled, scoring De Los Santos and taking a one run lead, 5-4.

Jacksonville and Rochester continue their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. LHP Robby Snelling (3-2, 1.13 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Shrimp and RHP Kyle Luckham (0-1, 3.38) starts for the Red Wings. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Coors Light Thirsty Thursday. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark, presented by Coors Light. Thursday is also Military Appreciation Night as the Jumbo Shrimp and MOJO provide free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents..

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







International League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.