Mets Struggle Again in 6-1 Loss to RailRiders on Wednesday
Published on August 27, 2025 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - The Syracuse Mets came up short in a 6-1 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Field.
After a scoreless first, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (76-49, 38-15) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning. Jose Rojas doubled to start the inning, and Bryan De La Cruz hit an RBI double to put the RailRiders on top, 1-0.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended its lead in the fifth and put the game out of reach. To start the inning, Jeimer Candelario singled. Braden Shewmake then singled, sending Candelario to third, but a throwing error by right fielder José Azocar scored Candelario and gave the RailRiders a 2-0 lead. Next, an RBI double by Jorbit Vivas scored Shewmake and stretched the lead to 3-0. With the bases loaded, Jose Rojas hit a two-run single, extending the advantage to 5-0. Soon after, a bases-loaded walk of Candelario scored another run, growing the lead to 6-0.
Syracuse (64-64, 33-20) only mustered up one run - a sacrifice fly by Luisangel Acuña that scored Carson Benge and made it 6-1 in the top of the sixth.
Out of the bullpen, Syracuse had two pitchers toss scoreless outings. Richard Lovelady recorded four outs without allowing a run, and Dylan Ross threw two scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth.
Syracuse continues its six-game series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday night. Right-hander Tylor Megill is slated to start for the Mets with right-hander Kenta Maeda on the mound for the RailRiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
