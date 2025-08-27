SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 27, 2025

Published on August 27, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (33-19, 64-63) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (37-15, 75-49)

August 27, 2025 | Game 125 | Home Game 63 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Justin Hagenman (2-3, 5.95) vs. RH Sean Boyle (7-9, 4.88)

Hagenman: Worked 3.0 scoreless relief IP in 8/22 ND vs. IND allowing 3 H with 6 K & 0 BB (5-0 Mets)

Boyle: Allowed 2 R on 3 H over 4.0 IP in 8/21-1 ND @ BUF with 0 K and 4 BB (5-3 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (August 26, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 9-4 Tuesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders overpowered the Mets with four homers, claiming a four-game lead in the International League standings with the victory.

After a 1-hour and 45-minute rain delay, RailRiders catcher J.C. Escarra opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with a solo blast against Mets starter Brandon Waddell to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 1-0 edge. In the fifth, Syracuse took a 2-1 lead on a sac fly and a Jett WIliams RBI double. The RailRiders regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth. After Bryan De La Cruz singled, Jeimer Candelario lifted his seventh homer of the season, a two-run shot over the left field wall to pull ahead 3-2. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the lead with their third home run of the night in the home half of the frame. Brennen Davis unloaded a 370-foot solo bomb to left center for a two-run cushion.Jose Rojas turned on a four-seam fastball to lead off the bottom of the seventh, sending a 412-foot blast to right field for his 24th homer of the year to give SWB a 5-2 lead. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pulled away with a four-run eighth inning. Brennen Davis and T.J. Rumfield worked consecutive walks before Bryan De La Cruz singled home pinch runner Ismael Munguia for a four-run advantage. Candelario walked to load the bases, and Rojas plated Rumfield on a groundout to go ahead 7-2. Andrew Velazquez bounced a single into center to plate two more for a seven-run margin. Celestino singled home Jared Young in the top of the ninth to pull Syracuse to within six. With the bases loaded, Luisangel Acuna singled home Azocar to cap the scoring.

Bailey Dees (1-0) pitched 0.1 frames for the victory. Waddell (2-8) threw 5.0 frames, surrendering three runs on five hits in the loss.

SHOWDOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Syracuse in a battle of first and second place teams in the International League. The RailRiders hold a four-game edge as play starts this evening. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre topped Syracuse in 14 of 18 first half meetings, including a six-game sweep at PNC Field in June.

OUR PLUS ONE- The RailRiders win on Tuesday added to the second half lead over the next seven teams chasing them in the standings. In addition to the win adding to the lead over Syracuse, Toledo, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Lehigh Valley, Durham and Norfolk all lost. The top tiebreaker in the IL playoff race is head-to-head record in that given half. Toledo is now five games back and the RailRiders and Mud Hens don't meet in the second half. Indianapolis is six back and the clubs split their series two weeks ago.

YES!- Tonight's game between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo will be featured on the YES Network and The Gotham App.

IBB INCOMING- Jose Rojas hit his eighth home run of the season against Syracuse pitching on Tuesday night. The lefty utility man is batting .279 against the Mets this season with one-third of his overall home run tally of 24 coming over 17 games played against Syracuse this year. Nearly 30% of his 86 overall runs batted in have come against the Mets.

ACTIVATED- Ismael Munguia and Wilking Rodríguez were activated from the 7-Day and 60-Day Injured Lists, respectively, on Tuesday. Munguia missed nine games while Rodríguez was on the shelf for 68 games. Munguia came on as a pinch-runner in the eighth on Tuesday and played left in the top of the ninth. Rodríguez worked a scoreless inning, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one. Leonardo Pestana was released and Baron Stuart was transferred to Somerset to open two roster spots for the returning players.

BOYLE- Sean Boyle takes the ball against the Mets for a fourth time this season. The right-hander is 2-1 over three starts with 17 strikeouts over nine walks in 16 innings of work, including a season-best nine-strikeout performance at Syracuse in game two of an April 30 doubleheader at NBT Bank Stadium.

TOP OF THE HEAP- Entering play tonight, the RailRiders have a .605 winning percentage after 124 games played, the best winning percentage in Triple-A. Oklahoma City has the best record in the Pacific Coast League at 74-53, good for a .583 winning percentage.

THE FINAL STRETCH TM - The RailRiders have two homestands and two road trips remaining on the 2025 calendar. After this week's series against Syracuse, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Worcester, hosts Lehigh Valley and returns to Buffalo in September to close out the 2025 slate.

SERIES BUSINESS- Sunday's win at Buffalo captured the series for the RailRiders against the Bisons. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won or split 13 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24.

BOOM STICK- Spencer Jones is tied for the Minor League lead with 32 home runs after a fifth inning blast Saturday. Mariners Minor Leaguer Lazaro Montes hit 18 for the Everett AquaSox and has 14 with the Arkansas Travelers this season, including three in his last three games to draw level with Jones. Oklahoma City's Ryan Ward is one off the pace. The RailRiders' Jose Rojas is tied for eighth with 23.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York topped Washington 5-1. Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in all five to back Luis Gil in the win... Somerset fell 8-1 at Binghampton. Jake Gatewood drove in the lone Patriots run... Hudson Valley fell 10-9 in a walk-off at Brooklyn. The Cyclones plated three in the bottom of the ninth for the win... Tampa bested Bradenton 13-2. Dax Kilby had four hits and drove in three.







International League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.