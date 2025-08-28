Jordan's Ninth Inning Single Shoots Redbirds Past Comets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Comets (Triple-A, Los Angeles Dodgers) with an 8-6 victory on Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

First baseman Blaze Jordan singled with the bases loaded, two strikes and two outs in the top of the ninth inning to put Memphis in front. Jordan, designated hitter Jimmy Crooks and shortstop Cesar Prieto each drove in two runs in the win. Prieto smacked his ninth home run of the season with a blast to left field in the second inning.

Third baseman JJ Wetherholt went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in the win. Center fielder Michael Siani walked three times and scored twice. Left fielder Matt Koperniak reached three times and drove in a run. Eight of the nine Redbirds batters reached safely in game two of the series. Wednesday night's victory pushed the club's active road win streak to seven games.

Starting pitcher Ian Bedell allowed four runs on five hits, walked two and struck out four. Roddery Munoz (4-2) provided a massive strikeout with the game tied and the bases loaded to end the Oklahoma City eighth. The right-handed pitcher worked a scoreless ninth to close out the victory.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 2 to begin up a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

