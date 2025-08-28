Jordan's Ninth Inning Single Shoots Redbirds Past Comets
Published on August 27, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Comets (Triple-A, Los Angeles Dodgers) with an 8-6 victory on Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
First baseman Blaze Jordan singled with the bases loaded, two strikes and two outs in the top of the ninth inning to put Memphis in front. Jordan, designated hitter Jimmy Crooks and shortstop Cesar Prieto each drove in two runs in the win. Prieto smacked his ninth home run of the season with a blast to left field in the second inning.
Third baseman JJ Wetherholt went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in the win. Center fielder Michael Siani walked three times and scored twice. Left fielder Matt Koperniak reached three times and drove in a run. Eight of the nine Redbirds batters reached safely in game two of the series. Wednesday night's victory pushed the club's active road win streak to seven games.
Starting pitcher Ian Bedell allowed four runs on five hits, walked two and struck out four. Roddery Munoz (4-2) provided a massive strikeout with the game tied and the bases loaded to end the Oklahoma City eighth. The right-handed pitcher worked a scoreless ninth to close out the victory.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 2 to begin up a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from August 27, 2025
- Sounds Rally Twice, Fall in Extras to Charlotte - Nashville Sounds
- Jordan's Ninth Inning Single Shoots Redbirds Past Comets - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Fall 15-3 to IronPigs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- IronPigs Rebound with Thrashing of Storm Chasers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Falls to Rochester, 6-5 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Watson Strikes out Nine in Stellar Start for Mud Hens - Toledo Mud Hens
- Hickey Drives in Two, WooSox Win Second Straight in Durham - Worcester Red Sox
- Ritchie Fans Career-High Eleven as Stripers Edge Norfolk 2-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Boyle, Pen Lift RailRiders past Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- This Time It's Miranda with Big Home Run Late as Saints Comeback for Second Straight Night to Win 3-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Schreck Helps Lead Bisons Offense to 6-3 Victory over Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Drop Game Two against Bisons, 6-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Mets Struggle Again in 6-1 Loss to RailRiders on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Worcester Defeats Durham 5-3 - Durham Bulls
- August 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 27, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Take Game Two from Clippers Behind Sikkema's Six Strong - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 27 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons 'Hockey Day' with the Sabres on September 6 Includes Zach Benson Ceremonial First Pitch, Helenius/Mrtka in Prospect Autograph Session - Buffalo Bisons
- Iowa Drops First Game against Las Vegas 10-0 - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Edge IronPigs in Back-And-Forth Contest - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Jordan's Ninth Inning Single Shoots Redbirds Past Comets
- Memphis Claims Opener at Pacific Coast League Foe Oklahoma City
- Memphis Claims Season Series with Sunday Win over Gwinnett
- Redbirds Unable to Support Fantastic Taylor Start, Drop Series
- Wilkerson Tosses Quality Start in Memphis Loss to Gwinnett