Iowa Drops First Game against Las Vegas 10-0

LAS VEGAS, NV. - The Iowa Cubs dropped the first game of the series against the Las Vegas Aviators, 10-0.

In the first game of this week's series, both teams were held off the board in the first three innings of the game.

Las Vegas opened up the game with a 7-0 lead as all runs came in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Aviators added three more runs as the lead grew to 10-0 at the end of seven and the final score.

This is the fifth time this season the I-Cubs have been shutout.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday, August 27 and first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. PT/9:05 p.m. CT.







