Hickey Drives in Two, WooSox Win Second Straight in Durham

Published on August 27, 2025 under International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Nathan Hickey tallied two hits and two RBI as the Worcester Red Sox (25-28, 66-61) topped the Durham Bulls (25-25, 70-55) by a 5-3 final on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The WooSox offense got going early thanks to an RBI single from Hickey that plated Abraham Toro.

Hickey doubled home a run in the third to extend the lead to 2-0. He has an RBI in six-straight games, which is the longest active streak in the International League.

Nick Sogard's RBI single in the fourth made it a 3-0 game. Sogard went 2-for-5 to extend his on-base streak to 23 games, which is one shy of tying Roman Anthony for the WooSox longest on-base streak of the season.

Durham tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on a three-run homer from Jamie Westbrook.

But the WooSox regained the lead in the top of the fifth on a solo shot from Abraham Toro.

Worcester added an insurance run in the seventh when Toro scored on a wild pitch.

Connelly Early made his fifth Triple-A start, and the left-hander earned his third win. Early tossed five innings, walking one and striking out six.

The WooSox and Bulls continue their six-game series tomorrow night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. First pitch is 6:35 pm. Right-hander Jose De Leon is scheduled to start for Worcester, while right-hander Joe Boyle toes the slab for Durham. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







