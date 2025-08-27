Sogard and Zavala Homer, WooSox Take Game One in Durham

DURHAM, NC - The Worcester Red Sox (24-28, 65-61) took game one of their six-game series with the Durham Bulls (25-24, 70-54) by a 5-2 final on Tuesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Nick Sogard started the scoring with a lead-off homer in the top of the first to give the WooSox an early 1-0 lead.

Sogard finished 3-for-4, with a homer, two singles, and a walk. He has reached in 22 consecutive games, which is tied for the second-longest on-base streak for a WooSox batter this season.

After Durham tied the game in the second inning thanks to a balk, the WooSox regained the lead in the third when Mikey Romero hit an RBI double off the top of the left-field wall. Romero scored two batters later on a Nathan Hickey sacrifice fly, which gave the WooSox a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Phillip Sikes drove in Tyler McDonough with a single to left to make it a 4-1 game.

Durham cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a solo shot from big-league rehabber Richie Palacios.

Seby Zavala blasted a home run down the left-field line in the ninth to give the WooSox a 5-2 lead.

After allowing a one-out single in the ninth, Zack Kelly induced a 4-6-3 game-ending double play to seal a third-straight WooSox win.

Worcester starter Kyle Harrison tossed three innings, allowing a run on two hits while striking out a pair. The left-hander threw 38 pitches.

The WooSox and Bulls continue their six-game series tomorrow night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. First pitch is 6:35 pm. Left-hander Connelly Early is scheduled to start for Worcester, while Jesse Scholtens toes the slab for Durham. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







