Jacksonville Falls in Series Opener to Rochester
Published on August 26, 2025 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pair of home runs weren't enough for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp against the Rochester Red Wings in their 7-4 loss, Tuesday at VyStar Ballpark.
Rochester (49-75, 22-30) kicked off the action early in the first. With one out, Yohandy Morales doubled to start the frame. Immediately after, Andrew Pinckney (19) cracked a two-run home run, giving the Red Wings the early 2-0 advantage.
The Red Wings stayed hot in the second. J.T. Arruda reached via an error and then stole second. In the next at-bat, Darren Baker singled. With runners at first and third, Nasim Nuñez dropped a sacrifice bunt, scoring Arruda, and increasing the margin by three.
Leading 3-0, Morales walked with one out. In the ensuing at-bat, Pinckney (20) obliterated another two-run home run, extending the lead to 5-0.
Jacksonville (75-51, 28-23) answered in the bottom of the third as Johnny Olmstead tripled to start the frame. A wild pitch plated Olmstead, reducing the deficit, 5-1.
The Jumbo Shrimp kept rolling in the fourth. Connor Norby doubled to begin the inning. A ground out advanced Norby to third and with a runner in scoring position, Joe Mack smacked a sacrifice fly, making it 5-2.
The Red Wings pulled away in the seventh. With one out, Christian Franklin singled. With a runner on first, Nick Schnell (18) clobbered a two-run home run, widening the gap, 7-2.
Jacksonville responded in the seventh. Mack (12) cracked a home run, pushing the score to 7-3.
With one out in the eighth, the Jumbo Shrimp kept their momentum going. Cody Morissette (1) smashed a home run, making it 7-4.
The Red Wings went back to work in the ninth. Franklin was hit by a pitch.. Two batters later, Pinckney laced an RBI triple, doubling the Rochester lead, 8-4.
Jacksonville added a run in the ninth. Mack singled then advanced on defensive indifference. Victor Mesa Jr. smacked a RBI single, bringing home the fifth and final run for the Shrimp, 8-5.
Jacksonville and Rochester will continue the series in Wednesday's match up starting at 7:05 p.m. at VyStar Ballpark. RHP Adam Mazur (6-7, 4.36 ERA) will start for Jacksonville and RHP Bryce Conley (2-3, 5.51 ERA). Jacksonville will offer two separate broadcasts for Wednesday's game. A TV broadcast will begin at 7:00 p.m. on the FanDuel Sports Network, the FanDuel Sports Network app, Bally Live, MLB.tv and MiLB.tv. An alternate radio broadcast will be on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com, with coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m.
