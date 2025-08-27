Tides Drop Series Opener To Stripers

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Norfolk Tides (25-25 | 55-68) fell 8-4 to the Gwinnett Stripers (25-26 | 54-72) on Tuesday night from Coolray Field. Norfolk drops the series opener to Gwinnett.

TT Bowens went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the first inning to open the scoring. That is Bowens' thirteenth homer of the season. José Barrero supplied a multi-hit outing, going 2-for-4 with a double, run scored, and a stolen base. Jordyn Adams also went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Jorge Mateo recorded a base knock on his MLB rehab, with a single in the top of the seventh. Ryan Noda went 0-for-1 but walked three times.

Albert Suárez made his third rehab appearance with Norfolk, with this one coming out of the bullpen. He would go 1.0 scoreless inning with one walk and one strikeout.

Gwinnett would have an offensive outburst, recording twelve base hits. Jim Jarvis would go 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored in his Triple-A debut. Carlos Rodríguez and Eddys Leonard each homered, as well.

The Tides will run it back tomorrow night against Gwinnett Stripers tomorrow night at 7:05 PM from Coolray Field. Tyler Wells (1-1, 2.65) will make another rehab appearance opposite one of the Atlanta Braves' top pitching prospects, JR Ritche (2-1, 4.31).







