Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 26 at Jacksonville

Published on August 26, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (21-30, 48-75) vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (28-22, 75-50)

Tuesday - 7:05 p.m. ET - VyStar Ballpark - Jacksonville, FL

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-7, 4.15) vs. LHP Adam Laskey (0-3, 4.40)

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Despite a lengthy, 1:02-minute rain delay Sunday afternoon, the Rochester Red Wings squared off with the Toledo Mud Hens in the sixth and final game of their season series, falling by a score of 13-4...SS NASIM NUÑEZ reached base three times, drove in a pair of RBI, and notched the Red Wings only multi-hit performance of the afternoon...DH/RHP J.T. ARRUDA picked up a hit at the plate and later came in to cover the final 1.1 frames on the mound...Rochester heads to Jacksonville for a six-game set beginning tonight, the first half of a two-week road trip...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ will take the mound for the Red Wings in game one against Jumbo Shrimp southpaw Adam Laskey...

This is the first time Rochester has played in Jacksonville since 1968.

(J)ACK OF ALL (T)RADES: DH/RHP J.T. ARRUDA did it all on Sunday afternoon, notching a hit, a walk, and a run while also taking the mound to deliver 1.1 shutout innings...the Fresno State product carries a .333 (9-for-27) batting average through 11 games played in August, and has turned in four scoreless appearances on the mound...he is the only Rochester pitcher to appear in at least three games this month without allowing a run, and is the first Red Wings position player with at least four scoreless pitching appearances since at least 2004...

Arruda is the first Red Wing to log a scoreless inning on the mound, and a hit and run scored at the plate in the same game since Jacob Nottingham on 7/7/2023 vs. Buffalo.

STUBBSHUB: C C.J. STUBBS made it two consecutive games with an extra-base hit after notching a ground-rule double in the seventh inning on Sunday afternoon...he finished 1-for-3 at the plate, while adding a walk and a pair of runs scored, and is now just four shy of 150 extra-base hits in his professional career...his double came off Mud Hens southpaw Bailey Horn, increasing his batting average vs. LHP to .500 in six at-bats this season...

This is the first time Stubbs has logged an XBH in back-to-back games since 7/3 at BUF, and 7/4 vs. BUF.

YO, YO, YO YOUR BOAT: 1B YOHANDY MORALES picked up an RBI single in the seventh inning on Sunday, extending his hitting streak to seven games dating back to 8/17, and RBI streak to five (since 8/20)...over the course of the six-game series against Toledo, the former Miami Hurricane logged 10 hits in 25 at-bats (.400) with two homers, including a walk-off round-tripper on Friday night, two doubles, six RBI and a 1.164 OPS...

Morales' five-game RBI streak is tied for the third-longest by a Red Wing this season, and is tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League

FEELING HOT HOT HOT!: SS NASIM NUÑEZ recorded the only multi-hit performance for the Wings on Sunday afternoon, going 2-for-3 with a double, single, a walk, a stolen base, and notching two RBI at the dish...the Bronx native sports a .383 batting average (18-for-47) with a .963 OPS while collecting one home run, two doubles, 13 RBI, and swiping 13 bags in the month (2nd in IL)...

The former second-round selection from the Miami Marlins has now matched his single-month career best with seven multi-hit performances in August (July 2022, April 2023, and August 2023)

MASONRY: RHP MASON THOMPSON delivered a scoreless relief appearance in the seventh inning on Sunday, tossing 1.0 inning while allowing one walk in the outing...in his three appearances against Toledo this series, the Texas native hurled 2.1 shutout frames, striking out one and not allowing a hit across his three appearances... In the month of August, the 27-year-old pitcher is holding opposing hitters to a .188 batting average over five appearances.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2009: On this day in 2009, the Rochester Red Wings shut out the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-0 thanks to a stellar starting pitching performance from a future CY Young winner...RHP R.A. DICKEY delivered a nine-inning scoreless masterpiece, striking out eight and allowing three baserunners (two hits and one walk) on 106 pitches in the contest...RF DUSTIN MARTIN paced the offense with two hits, including a two-RBI double in the fifth inning...DH DANNY VALENCIA and C DREW BUTERA collected an RBI apiece to lead the Wings to a 4-0 victory.







