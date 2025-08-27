Pinckney Powers Wings to Series-Opening Win

In their series opener against Jacksonville on Tuesday night, Rochester swung their way to an 8-5 victory. CF Andrew Pinckney was the star of the show, powering two home runs in the first three innings of the game and adding an RBI triple in the ninth for the Wings. DH Nick Schnell added three hits to the Red Wings' offense, and 1B Yohandy Morales picked up the fifth multi-hit game of his last seven starts, stretching his hit streak to eight games. On the bump, LHP Andrew Alvarez recorded his third win of the year with a quality start, going 6.0 innings with six strikeouts and allowing two runs on three hits

Rochester kicked off their road trip in a hurry in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Yohandy Morales sent a double into right field for the Wings' first baserunner of the game. Andrew Pinckney followed that up by sneaking a fly ball over the right field wall for his 19th home run of the season. Rochester led 2-0 after the first half frame.

The Red Wings added to their lead in the second. With one out, 2B J.T. Arruda reached base on a throwing error. After LF Darren Baker moved Arruda to third on an infield single, SS Nasim Nuñez laid down a sacrifice bunt to first base to bring one run home. Rochester held a 3-0 lead after two innings.

For their third straight inning to start the series, Rochester put up runs. After a Yohandy Morales walk, Andrew Pinckney blasted his second two-run home run of the night, this time a 107.1 MPH screamer off the bat and over the left field fence. The Red Wings had a 5-0 lead through three innings.

Jacksonville put themselves on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third. With two strikes, SS Johnny Olmstead sent a leadoff triple into center field. During the next at-bat, Olmstead came in to score on a wild pitch to make it a 5-1 Red Wings' lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp added another run in the bottom of the fourth. 2B Connor Norby led off the inning with a double to right field and moved to third on a groundout. C Joe Mack then sent a fly ball deep to center field, recording an out but allowing Norby to tag up and score.

Rochester extended its lead in the top of the seventh inning. With one out, RF Christian Franklin sent a line drive single into left field. The next batter, Nick Schnell, collected his 18th home run of the season in the ensuing at-bat. The Indiana native's towering long ball came off the bat at 101.2 MPH and sailed over the right center field wall. Rochester ended the seventh with a 7-2 lead.

Jacksonville attempted to start a rally in the seventh inning. After a groundout led off the inning, Joe Mack sent a frozen rope over the bleachers in right field for the Jumbo Shrimps' first home run of the night. Through seven innings, Rochester maintained a 7-3 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp continued their attempted comeback in the eighth inning. 2B Cody Morissette recorded his first career Triple-A home run, sending the ball over the wall in right-center field. After the next batter reached on a single, the Red Wings recorded back-to-back flyouts to end the threat and held a 7-4 lead going into the ninth.

The Red Wings added a run in the ninth to halt the Jumbo Shrimp comeback. Christian Franklin reached base to start the inning on a hit by pitch. Two outs later, Andrew Pinckney sent a triple over the center fielder's head, bringing Franklin in to score to make it an 8-4 ballgame.

Jacksonville tried to rally one last time in the ninth inning. Singles from Joe Mack and LF Victor Mesa Jr. brought one more run home, but the comeback fizzled out and Rochester went on to collect their 49th win of the year, 8-5.

LHP Andrew Alvarez started on the mound for the Red Wings. Over 6.0 innings, the former 12th-round selection gave up just two earned runs on three hits and two walks, striking out six batters. LHP Garrett Davila followed Alvarez in the seventh, striking out two batters over 1.0 inning, and allowing one run on one hit. RHP Daison Acosta came in for the eighth, allowing two hits and one earned run in 1.0 inning. Rochester brought RHP Ryan Loutos in for the ninth, who allowed one run and closed out the win.

CF Andrew Pinckney is Tuesday night's Player of the Game. The Alabama product launched two home runs in the Red Wings' victory, with a two-run shot in both the first and third innings. He also picked up an RBI triple in the ninth, giving him 5 RBI on the night. Pinckney becomes the first Red Wing with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a single season since 1971, when Red Wings Hall of Famer Don Baylor recorded 20 home runs and 25 stolen bases.

Rochester and Jacksonville will play the second game of their six-game set Wednesday night. RHP Bryce Conley will toe the rubber for the Red Wings, facing off against RHP Adam Mazur of the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.







