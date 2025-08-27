Mets Lose to RailRiders, 9-4, on Tuesday Night

Moosic, PA - The Syracuse Mets fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RaiRider, 9-4, on Tuesday night at PNC Field. The Mets are now four games behind the RailRiders for first place in the International League second half standings.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (75-49, 37-15) opened the scoring in the bottom first inning with a solo home run by J.C. Escarra, putting the RailRiders in front, 1-0.

After four scoreless frames for the Mets, Syracuse (64-63, 33-19) snatched the lead in the top of the fifth. To start the inning, José Azocar singled and moved to third on a single by Gilberto Celestino. Next, Ali Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Azocar and tying the game 1-1. Then, Luisangel Acuña singled, and Jett Williams hit an RBI double to score Celestino and put the Mets in front, 2-1.

Syracuse didn't enjoy the lead for long with Jeimer Candelario hitting a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-2 lead.

The RailRiders continued to stay hot on offense, scoring runs in each of the next three innings. In the sixth, a Brennan Davis solo homer extended the lead to 4-2. Jose Rojas stretched the lead to 5-2 in the seventh with another home run. In the eighth, the RailRiders tacked on four runs on an RBI single by Bryan De La Cruz, a groundout by Rojas, and a two-run knock from Andrew Velazquez, extending the advantage to 9-2.

The Mets put up a good fight in the top of the ninth inning, scoring a pair of runs. An RBI single by Celestino and a run-scoring fielder's choice by Acuña made it 9-4, the closest Syracuse would get.

On the mound, Brandon Waddell pitched five innings and allowed three runs. Dom Hamel and Alex Carrillo pitched the sixth and seventh, each tossing one frame, allowing a solo home run. In the eighth, Douglas Orellana allowed four runs and recorded one out, while Justin Garza finished the eighth without allowing anyone on base.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday night. Right-hander Justin Hagenman is slated to start for the Mets with right-hander Sean Boyle on the mound for the RailRiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







