RailRiders Use Homers to Take Opener from Syracuse

Published on August 26, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 9-4 Tuesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders overpowered the Mets with four homers, claiming a four-game lead in the International League standings with the victory.

After a 1-hour and 45-minute rain delay, RailRiders catcher J.C. Escarra opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with a solo blast against Mets starter Brandon Waddell to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 1-0 edge.

Yankees MLB Rehabber Ryan Yarbrough kept Syracuse off the board through the first four frames, striking out six and allowing one hit and a walk until the fifth when Ali Sanchez plated Jose Azocar with a sacrifice fly, tying the game at one. Later in the frame, Jett Williams doubled to give the Mets a one-run advantage.

The RailRiders regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth. After Bryan De La Cruz singled, Jeimer Candelario lifted his seventh homer of the season, a two-run shot over the left field wall to pull ahead 3-2.

In the sixth, Syracuse put runners on the corners with one out against RailRiders reliever Wilking Rodriguez, but Escarra gunned down a stealing Azocar at second, and Rodriguez struck out Gilberto Celestino to keep the game a one-run contest.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the lead with their third home run of the night in the home half of the frame. Brennen Davis unloaded a 370-foot solo bomb to left center for a two-run cushion.

Jose Rojas turned on a four-seam fastball to lead off the bottom of the seventh, sending a 412-foot blast to right field for his 24th homer of the year to give SWB a 5-2 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pulled away with a four-run eighth inning. Brennen Davis and T.J. Rumfield worked consecutive walks before Bryan De La Cruz singled home pinch runner Ismael Munguia for a four-run advantage. Candelario walked to load the bases, and Rojas plated Rumfield on a groundout to go ahead 7-2. Andrew Velazquez bounced a single into center to plate two more for a seven-run margin.

Celestino singled home Jared Young in the top of the ninth to pull Syracuse to within six. With the bases loaded, Luisangel Acuna singled home Azocar to cap the scoring.

Yarbrough worked 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits. Bailey Dees (1-0) pitched 0.1 frames for the victory. Waddell (2-8) threw 5.0 frames, surrendering three runs on five hits in the loss.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Mets on Wednesday at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Sean Boyle (7-9) to face Syracuse's Justin Hagenman (2-3). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com .

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

37-15, 75-49







International League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.