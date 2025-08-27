Fletcher's Grand Slam Helps Knights Top Sounds

Published on August 26, 2025 under International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, TN - The Charlotte Knights opened up their road series against the Nashville Sounds on a high note. Dominic Fletcher belted a Grand Slam, part of a Knights six-run third inning, while Mike Clevinger kept the high-powered Sounds offense in check. Charlotte's 7-3 victory snapped a three-game skid.

Clevinger came out of the gate firing on all cylinders. The Knights right-hander struck out the side in the bottom of the first inning and added another strikeout in a scoreless second. Clevinger pitched the next three innings, allowed one run, and finished with seven strikeouts.

Charlotte gave their starting pitcher plenty of run support in the top of the third. Jacob Amaya crushed a two-run Home Run that gave the Knights a 2-0 lead. Corey Julks, Tim Elko, and Andre Lipcius all subsequently reached to load the bases for Fletcher.

The Knights centerfielder jumped on a first pitch fastball and launched his 17th Home Run of the season; a Grand Slam over the right field wall. Julks drove in Amaya with an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning for Charlotte's final tally of the contest.

Dan Altavilla covered the bottom of the sixth in relief of Clevinger and Bryse Wilson pitched the final three innings for his first save of the campaign.

Fletcher finished with a game-high three hits while Julks added a pair of singles and a stolen base. Amaya reached safely in all four of his plate appearances with a hit and three walks.

The Knights and Sounds are back on the diamond Wednesday night. The first pitch set for 7:35pm ET.







