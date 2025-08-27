Late Game Comeback Propels Bisons to 5-4 Win over Indianapolis
Published on August 26, 2025 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. - The Buffalo Bisons used a late two-run base hit to come from behind and defeat the Indianapolis Indians 5-4 in the opening game of the series on Tuesday night at Victory Field.
RJ Schreck came off the bench for Buffalo and delivered a two-out pinch hit single to right field that scored the tying and go-ahead run in the eighth inning. His base hit gave the Bisons a 5-4 lead and they would hold on for the win.
Alek Manoah started in his third Major League injury rehab start for Buffalo and worked five and one-third innings. He allowed just three unearned runs, all coming in the opening inning, while striking out five.
Indianapolis would take a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, thanks in part to an error that allowed the team to extend the inning. Alika Williams reached on an error and scored, along with Cam Devanney, on Rafael Flores' three-run home run to right field. It would be the first of two home runs for the Indians' catcher on the game.
The Bisons were able to get two runs back in the top of the third inning against Indianapolis starter Nick Dombkowski. Christian Bethancourt reached on a fielder's choice in the top of the third, while Josh Rivera followed that up with a base hit to center field. Both men would score on Joey Loperfido's two-run infield base hit. The two runs scored allowed Loperfido to increase his RBI total to 42 on the year and trimmed Buffalo's deficit to 3-2.
An RBI double by Rainer Nunez in the top of the sixth inning tied the game 3-3. The base hit came off of former Bisons' reliever Tim Mayza. The left-hander was making his first Major League injury rehab appearance for Indianapolis. Riley Tirotta was able to score on Nunez's extra-base hit that tied the game.
Flores would hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning that allowed the Indians to re-take the lead. The catcher's second home run of the game was hit to right field and came off of Adam Macko, who pitched in relief of Manoah. Flores' second home run of the game gave Indianapolis a 4-3 lead.
However, Tirotta was hit by a pitch leading off the top of the eighth inning, and with one out Nunez drew a walk. Bethancourt walked to allow Buffalo to load the bases and give Schreck a chance to pinch hit for Rivera. The outfielder came through with a single to right field that scored a pair of base runners and gave the Bisons their only lead of the game, 5-4. The runs came against Cam Sanders who was the fourth pitcher of the game for Indianapolis.
Macko was able to retire the Indians in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to earn his second straight victory in relief. He pitched three and two-third innings, allowing two hits and one run, while striking out four.
The Bisons and Indianapolis will play game two of their six-game series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Victory Field. Trey Yesavage is scheduled to start for Buffalo. You can hear all of the action, starting with pregame coverage at 6:15 p.m. on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.
