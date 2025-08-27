Memphis Claims Opener at Pacific Coast League Foe Oklahoma City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Comets (Triple-A, Los Angeles Dodgers) with a 4-2 victory on Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

After each team scored in the first inning, Memphis fought to grab its second lead with two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Second baseman Noah Mendlinger capped a strike of three consecutive singles with an RBI to put the Redbirds up 2-1 in the frame. Mendlinger finished the night 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

All nine Memphis batters reached base safely in the win while four Redbirds posted a multi-hit effort. Catcher Jimmy Crooks cracked his team-leading 14th home run of the season for insurance in the top of the seventh.

Starting pitcher Max Rajcic tossed 4.0 innings of one-run baseball. The right-handed pitcher allowed four hits, walked two and struck out two. Oddanier Mosqueda (5-5) retired all four batters face, three via strikeout, to earn the win. Nick Raquet (S, 2) struck out the side in the ninth.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 2 to begin up a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

