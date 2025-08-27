Bats Shut out Clippers in Series Opener, 7-0

Published on August 26, 2025 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats blanked the Columbus Clippers in game one of the six-game series, winning 7-0 on Tuesday night. The Bats pounded four home runs, finishing one short of tying their season high for home runs in a game. This is the Bats' seventh time this season shutting out an opponent, with the last time coming on August 18 against the Gwinnett Stripers.

Both teams showcased their top prospects for their organizations, with Sal Stewart for the Reds and Travis Bazzana for the Guardians, Bazzana the number one overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft. Stewart took the stage first, mashing a solo home run in the first inning off Columbus starter John Means (L, 0-1). Stewart continues to dominate in Triple-A, boasting a .323 average with ten home runs and 30 RBI in the 34 games he has played for the Bats. He also increased his on-base streak to 18 with the big fly.

Jose Franco drew the start for Louisville. He threw three and a third scoreless innings, only allowed one hit to Columbus hitters, and picked up three strikeouts along the way.

The Bats' offense got into a groove in the second inning as Christian Encarnacion-Strand got in on the home run action with a 400-foot blast into right-center field. The two-run shot gave Louisville a 3-0 lead after the second.

They kept the train rolling in the third inning as Hector Rodriguez gave the Bats their third big fly of the game. He smacked a 415-foot home run over the Humana Cabana roof in right field and increased the lead to four.

Jack Leftwich came on to relieve Means, but Ryan Vilade wanted a piece of the home run pie as he smashed the Bats' fourth homer in four innings of play. This time, the ball was hit 410 feet to straightaway center field for another solo home run. The Bats led 5-0 after the frame.

Reiver Sanmartin (W, 5-2) replaced Franco in the fourth and proceeded to toss two and a third scoreless innings and once again, only allowed one hit. Yosver Zulueta came on in the sixth, and he continued to baffle Clippers hitters by not letting any runs score.

The Bats' offense cooled off after the fourth home run and into the later innings. However, Encarnacion-Strand kept swinging. He legged a double and a triple to come up just a single shy of hitting for the cycle. He did not come up for a fourth at bat to get a shot for the single.

In the eighth, Rodriguez added an insurance run with an RBI single to score Blake Dunn. Rodriguez scored on a double from Vilade to make it a 7-0 Bats lead.

Lyon Richardson and Buck Farmer finished out the eighth and ninth innings, closing out the shutout, as the Bats took game one.

Encarnacion- Strand finished 3-for-3 with two RBI, and Rodriguez also had two RBI, finishing 2-for-4. Vilade went 2-for-3 while also grabbing two RBI.

The Bats (56-71, 24-28 second half) and Clippers (52-70, 18-32 second half) continue their series on Wednesday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. Nick Curran will be on the call for Talk Radio 1080.







International League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.