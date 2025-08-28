Boyle, Pen Lift RailRiders past Syracuse

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 6-1 Wednesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders pulled away with a five-run fifth inning to capture their fifth straight win and add a game to their International League lead over the Mets in the second half playoff chase.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the bottom of the second against Mets' starter Justin Hagenman. Jose Rojas and Bryan De La Cruz hit consecutive doubles for a 1-0 edge.

The RailRiders extended the advantage in the bottom of the fifth, sending eleven batters to the plate and plating five. Jeimer Candelario singled before scoring on a Braden Shewmake base hit and a Syracuse throwing error at third to pull ahead two scores. With one out, Jorbit Vivas doubled home Shewmake for a 3-0 lead. J.C. Escarra and T.J. Rumfield walked to load the bases for Jose Rojas, who drove in two more with a single to left, giving the RailRiders a five-run advantage. Consecutive walks from De La Cruz and Candelario built a 6-0 margin.

Syracuse broke up the shutout bid in the sixth, putting a run on the board with a Luisangel Acuna sacrifice fly, scoring Carson Benge to pull the Mets to within five.

Sean Boyle (8-9) worked 5.1 frames, allowing one run on five hits. Harrison Cohen and Kervin Castro each held Syracuse scoreless for 1.1 innings, and Ian Hamilton tossed a clean ninth to close the door. Hagenman (2-4) pitched 4.1 innings, surrendering four runs on seven hits.

Heading into play Thursday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads Syracuse by five games with 22 left to play for the second-half IL crown. The RailRiders send Kenta Maeda (4-5) while the Mets have yet to announce a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. on a Thirsty Thursday. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com .

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

38-15, 76-49







