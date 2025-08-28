Indians Drop Game Two against Bisons, 6-3
Published on August 27, 2025 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Buffalo Bisons scored in each of the first three frames - including three runs in the first inning - to defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday night at Victory Field, 6-3.
A three-run homer by RJ Schreck in the first inning against Jarod Bayless (L, 0-1) was the difference in the contest. Nick Solak countered with a run-scoring double in the first, but the Buffalo (21-30, 51-73) lead was extended to five runs by the end of the third inning.
Cam Devanney's second knock of the day drove in Nick Yorke in the sixth. The Indians (31-22, 73-54) threatened again with two runners on and one out in the eighth but failed to bring a runner across until the ninth, when Yorke singled home a run.
Former Indian Ryan Borucki (W, 1-0) was the second arm out of the bullpen for the Bisons and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings.
The Indians will look to win their first game of the homestand tomorrow in a 6:35 PM ET first pitch. RHP Thomas Harrington (7-9, 5.40) will take the mound for Indy while Buffalo has yet to name a starter.
