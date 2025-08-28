Indians Drop Game Two against Bisons, 6-3

Published on August 27, 2025 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Buffalo Bisons scored in each of the first three frames - including three runs in the first inning - to defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday night at Victory Field, 6-3.

A three-run homer by RJ Schreck in the first inning against Jarod Bayless (L, 0-1) was the difference in the contest. Nick Solak countered with a run-scoring double in the first, but the Buffalo (21-30, 51-73) lead was extended to five runs by the end of the third inning.

Cam Devanney's second knock of the day drove in Nick Yorke in the sixth. The Indians (31-22, 73-54) threatened again with two runners on and one out in the eighth but failed to bring a runner across until the ninth, when Yorke singled home a run.

Former Indian Ryan Borucki (W, 1-0) was the second arm out of the bullpen for the Bisons and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings.

The Indians will look to win their first game of the homestand tomorrow in a 6:35 PM ET first pitch. RHP Thomas Harrington (7-9, 5.40) will take the mound for Indy while Buffalo has yet to name a starter.







International League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.