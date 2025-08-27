Chasers Edge IronPigs in Back-And-Forth Contest

PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 11-9 on Tuesday night, securing the team's 4th straight win.

Right-hander Ben Kudrna started the game for Omaha, though the IronPigs took a 3-0 lead in the 1st. The Storm Chasers tied Lehigh Valley at 3-3 in the bottom of the 1st, as a Carter Jensen 3-run home run allowed John Rave and Jac Caglianone to cross. 

After a 1-2-3 2nd inning, Kudrna pitched 1 out into the 3rd frame, allowing a pair of runs before he was relieved by Nick Robertson. Robertson inherited loaded bases from Kudrna, allowing just one bequeathed runner to score for a 6-3 IronPigs advantage.

The Storm Chasers shrunk the deficit to 6-4 in the 3rd after Dairon Blanco hit a sacrifice fly to plate Caglianone. 

Robertson pitched a 1-2-3 4th frame and was followed by Luinder Avila in the 5th. Avila pitched an additional 1-2-3 inning, retiring the 6th-straight IronPigs batter. 

After a scoreless top of the 6th from Avila, the Storm Chasers claimed a 7-6 lead. MJ Melendez scored on an RBI groundout from Caglianone, then Jensen connected on a go-ahead, 2-run home run to put Omaha on top.

In the top of the 7th, Lehigh Valley regained an 8-7 lead. Ryan Hendrix replaced Avila in the 8th with a 1-2-3 frame. 

Omaha loaded the bases in the bottom of the 8th and an RBI single from Blanco scored Caglianone to tie the game. Bobby Dalbec followed with a ground-rule double to score Jensen and Caglianone, then a sacrifice fly from Isan Díaz plated Blanco to give Omaha an 11-8 advantage. 

Stephen Nogosek relieved Hendrix in the 9th and allowed a solo home run, though Lehigh Valley's rally ended there, securing Omaha's 11-9 win.







