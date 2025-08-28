Chasers Fall 15-3 to IronPigs

PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 15-3 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday night, snapping the team's 4-game winning streak.

Omaha was first onto the board, as Carter Jensen drove in John Rave with an RBI double, giving the Storm Chasers a 1-0 advantage in the 1st inning. Right-hander Stephen Kolek made the start for Omaha on Thursday night, though after a scoreless 1st, he was replaced by Beck Way.

In the 2nd, Isan Díaz connected on his first home run at Werner Park, extending Omaha's lead to 2-0.

Way offered scoreless 2nd and 3rd innings, facing just 1 over the minimum and collecting 3 strikeouts; however, the IronPigs took a 3-2 lead in the 4th.

Jacob Wallace relieved Way with two outs in the 4th. While Wallace inherited loaded bases, he struck out the first batter he faced to strand the runners and close the frame.

In the 5th, Lehigh Valley extended its lead to 6-2 after a 3-run home run. Geoff Hartlieb followed Wallace with 2 outs in the 5th to make his first relief appearance with Omaha.

Hartlieb allowed a pair of runs in the 6th before he was chased from the game and replaced by Chazz Martinez. Between Hartlieb and Martinez, the IronPigs plated 15 runs in the 6th, stretching their lead to 15-2.

Bobby Dalbec connected on a solo home run in the 6th to put the score at 15-3, though still in favor of Lehigh Valley. Martinez worked a scoreless top of the 7th and was relieved by Brandon Johnson in the 8th.

Johnson offered a scoreless 8th and Eric Cerantola faced 1 over the minimum in the 9th; however, in the bottom of the inning, the Storm Chasers were retired in order, and the 15-3 score in favor of the IronPigs was finalized.

Omaha will look to bounce back on Thursday against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Shane Panzini is scheduled to make his Triple-A debut.







