Bisons 'Hockey Day' with the Sabres on September 6 Includes Zach Benson Ceremonial First Pitch, Helenius/Mrtka in Prospect Autograph Session

Published on August 27, 2025 under International League (IL)

The Buffalo Bisons are thrilled to announce the return of Hockey Day at the Ballpark in collaboration with the Buffalo Sabres and presented by LEGENDS, Saturday, September 6 against the Syracuse Mets at Sahlen Field (1:05 p.m. | Gates SPECIAL TIME 11:30 a.m.).

The Sabres last three 1st Round Draft Picks will be at the ballpark as forward Zach Benson will throw out the game's Ceremonial First Pitch while forward Konsta Helenius and defenseman Radim Mrtka highlight a pregame "Prospects Autograph Session" that will also include forwards Anton Wahlberg and Matteo Costantini.

The Prospects Autograph Session will run from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. inside the Oak St. Gate of the ballpark. Fans will be allowed one signed item per player (no photos) and participating players are subject to change (Helenius/Wahlberg in Line A, Mrtka/Costantini in Line B).

The Bisons annual 5th Annual Hockey Day at the Ballpark will also feature special Sabres activations, including an inflatable hockey shot and prize table, as well as a visit from Sabretooth. The Bisons team will once again wear their Black & Red 'Hockey Day' jerseys during the game, and there will be lucky seat Ticket Giveaways to the Sabres Opening Night game against the Rangers on October 9 ... just 17 days after the conclusion of the Bisons season.

Hockey Day at the Ballpark Tickets are available at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and all single-game tickets are 20% OFF when purchased in advance of game day.

Benson, the Sabres 1st round draft pick (13th overall) of the 2023 draft, played 75 games with Buffalo last season, notching 10 goals and 18 assists. He led all Sabres players in 2024-2025 with a Corsi (EV) rating of 55.6%. Benson also scored 11 goals in his rookie campaign with the team two seasons ago.

Drafted 14th overall by the Sabres in 2024, Helenius scored 14 goals and added 21 assists in 65 games with the Rochester Americans last year, while Mrtka had 35 points in 43 games for the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey league last season before being drafted ninth overall by the Sabres in June.







