Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rallies Past Bisons, 5-3

Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)

Herd starter Easton Lucas delivered five shutout innings, but the RailRiders scored five times on the Bisons bullpen to rally for the 5-3 victory over the Bisons, Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored three times in the seventh inning to erase a 3-0 Bisons advantage before Braden Shewmake hit a two-run single with two outs in the eighth to lift the RailRiders to the victory.

Before the comeback, Lucas was extremely sharp for Buffalo. The southpaw allowed just two hits and two walks over his five scoreless frames. He racked up six strikeouts, ending four of his five innings of work with punchouts. In the fourth inning, Lucas fanned the heart of the RailRider order, two through four hitters J.C. Escarra, Brennan Davis and T.J. Rumfield, on just 11 pitches.

With the performance, Lucas lowered his season ERA almost a full half run, from 4.47 to 4.05.

Unfortunately, the 3-0 lead Lucas left with didn't last. Three of the first four RailRiders to bat in the seventh reached base and Andrew Valezquez brought home Rumfield with a sacrifice fly to left field. Duke Ellis then pulled an offering from reliver Braydon Fisher into the right field corner for the game-tying two run double.

In the eighth, the RailRiders strung together three singles, the third of which was Shewmake's game-winner with two outs.

The Bisons used two-out magic of their own to build their early 3-0 lead. After being held hitless the first trip through the order, Jonatan Clase dumped a two-out single into shallow left field. Michael Stefanic and R.J. Schreck followed with walks and Riley Tirotta broke his bat lifting a soft line drive into right field. Clase and Stefanic came around to score, giving Tirotta a team-best 53 RBI on the season.

Buffalo then used some fancy footwork to score their third run in the fifth inning. With Rainer Nunez on third base, Schreck dug in again Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever, Zach Messinger when the righty uncorked a wild pitch right at him. Somehow, Schreck was able to avoid the errant pitch by jumping and spinning at the same time. The ball sailed between Schreck's legs and to the backstop, allowing Nunez to score on the wild pitch.

Had the ball hit Schreck, it would been a dead ball/hit batter and Nunez would not have scored.

The loss for Buffalo went to Bobby Milacki, who allowed two runs on four hits in two innings of relief.

The Bisons will have Monday off before traveling to Indy for a six-game series against the Indians. The Herd returns September 2-7 home for their second-to-last homestand of the year against the Mets.







