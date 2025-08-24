Indians Sustain Steady Offense to Stave off Syracuse in Series Finale

Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Indianapolis Indians posted four runs in each of the first two frames and continued to pad their lead to prevent a comeback from the Syracuse Mets as they took the series finale at NBT Bank Stadium, 12-9, in a rain-shortened, eight-inning contest on Sunday afternoon. The win clinched a series victory for the Indians and gives them a 7-5 record across their two-week road trip.

The Indians (31-20, 73-52) wasted no time getting their first runs on the board in over 18 innings after suffering consecutive shutouts at the hands of the Mets (33-18, 64-62). Alika Williams led off the contest with a double and Nick Yorke swapped places with him to break the scoring drought. Rafael Flores followed with a single to bring home Yorke and Sammy Siani blasted his first Triple-A home run to right-center field to cement a 4-0 lead.

Syracuse answered back in their half, stringing together a double from Jared Young and a Pablo Reyes single to get on the board.

The Indians responded by doubling their run total in the second. Tsung-Che Cheng and Mike Jarvis reached base to start the inning, setting up Alika Williams for a 414-foot, three-run shot to dead center field. Nick Yorke then reached on a fielding error, stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch before being driven in by Flores for a second time, this time on a sacrifice fly, to give Indy an 8-1 advantage.

The Mets cut down the deficit immediately in their half of the frame. Two of their first three batters reached safely before catcher Matt O'Neill connected with a three-run shot to make it an 8-4 game.

Williams spurred another Indians rally in the fourth as he reached on a lead-off single. Yorke followed with his second double of the day, this one of the ground-rule variety, to set up two runners in scoring position with no outs. Nick Solak drove in the first run of the inning with a groundout and Siani capped the two-run frame with a single up the middle to score Yorke.

Joey Maneses got one of Syracuse's runs back with a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the fourth but that was for naught, as the Indians responded with another run in the top of the fifth. Cheng and Jarvis singled with one out and moved up on a double steal, which scored Cheng after O'Neill's throw sailed into left field to give Indy an 11-5 lead. The Indians plated one more run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Nick Yorke to cap their offensive outburst.

Syracuse mounted a comeback in the seventh and eighth but could not see it come to fruition due to the rainout. Jared Young and Luke Ritter each slugged solo home runs in the seventh to make it a 12-7 game. They plated two more runs in the next frame as Jett Williams came around to score on an error and Young hit his second home run in as many innings to cap the score at 12-9. The game was eventually called in the Indians' half of the ninth with no outs as heavy rain began to fall in Syracuse.

Dauri Moreta (W, 4-0) was one of six Indians pitchers to appear in the contest and earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings. Austin Warren (L, 5-3) took the loss for Syracuse after allowing all four of Indy's runs in the first.

All nine Indianapolis hitters recorded a hit in the contest, including four with multiple hits. Williams led the way, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBI to go with his double and home run. The home run was his sixth of the month, which surpasses the five he had in June 2022 with High-A Bowling Green for his most in a calendar month. In August, Williams is hitting .362 (25-for-69) with three doubles, a triple, 19 RBI and a 1.119 OPS.

The Indians return home to Victory Field on Tuesday at 6:35 PM to take on the Buffalo Bison, Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, in a six-game series. Neither team has announced a starter for the series opener.







International League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.