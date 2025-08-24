So Much Happening at Huntington Park September 2-7

Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers face the Indianapolis minor league baseball franchise in a six-day homestand beginning Tuesday, September 2. There's always something special happening at Huntington Park, and next week is no exception. It's a week full of amazing offers, giveaways and appearances.

TUESDAY - September 2 at 6:15pm

Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night! A Columbus staple, join us for ten cent hot dogs available throughout the game, while supplies last. Presented By Tansky Sawmill Toyota

WEDNESDAY - September 3 at 6:35pm

Puppypalooza! Bring your dog down to Huntington Park for the 2nd Puppypalooza of the season. All dogs are welcomed to join for a pre-game Puppy Parade around the warning track and stick around to enjoy the game. All dogs must be registered in advance. Presented By Nationwide Pet Insurance.

Dollar Day! Enjoy select concession items at just $1 each!

Military & First Responder Appreciation! 50% off all available tickets (max. of 4) for active and retired Military & First Responders to all Wednesday home games.

THURSDAY - September 4 at 6:35pm

Columbus Blue Jackets Night! Clippers.... on the power play! The Columbus baseball team will honor its neighbor from the National Hockey League. Stay tuned for big news about this night in the Arena District.

Thirsty Thursday! Bottoms up! Head to the ballpark to enjoy drink specials all game!

FRIDAY - September 5 at 7:05pm

Harry Potter Night! Be there as the Clippers unleash magic on the baseball field featuring special Harry Potter Night jerseys. Celebrate your love for the wizarding world while watching your favorite team.

$5 Friday! Start your weekend off at the ballpark with $5 Friday! Enjoy your favorite small draft beers & wines for just $5 each. You can also get a slice of Donatos pizza and a soft drink at the Donatos Dugout Stand for $5! Plus ALL Bleacher, Lawn, and SRO tickets are just $5!

Fireworks! Stick around following the conclusion of the game for a fireworks show!

SATURDAY - September 6 at 7:05pm

Party at the Park! Enjoy live music pre-game at the stage on the Right Field Concourse from Drew Allan!

Harry Potter Night! Be there as the Clippers unleash magic on the baseball field featuring special Harry Potter Night jerseys. Celebrate your love for the wizarding world while watching your favorite team.

SUNDAY - September 7 at 1:05pm

Ring Your Bell Sunday! The first 500 kids 12 & under to enter the gates will receive a Clippers Victory Bell from Dor-Mar!

Family Day! Have a fun-filled end of the weekend for your family with Family Day at the Clippers! Get a Family Pass which admits up to 2 adults and 4 youth/seniors for Bleacher/Lawn/Standing Room Only for just $18 total or upgrade to Reserved Seating for $27 for the entire family! Presented by Medical Mutual.

Senior Day! Clippers fans 60 & over can enjoy discounted admission on Sundays! Bleacher seats are $3 and Reserved Seats are $5.

Fun Run! Stick around after the game for a fun lap around the bases! Fans of all ages are welcome! Enter the field by section 5 on the 1st base side and then exit on the 3rd base side. Weather permitting.







