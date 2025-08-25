Oliva Clobbers Solo Homer, Sounds Lose Series Finale to Bats 5-2

NASHVILLE - Jared Oliva smacked his 10th home run of the season, but the Nashville Sounds dropped the series finale to the Louisville Bats 5-2 on Sunday from First Horizon Park. Oliver Dunn increased his on-base streak to six games, while Jackson Chourio recorded the first hit of his rehab assignment with a double.

In the top of the second, the Bats scored the first run of the game off Sounds starter Robert Gasser. Connor Joe tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Christian Encarnacion-Strand to make it 1-0.

Edwin Rios smacked a solo homer to left against Gasser in the top of the fourth, putting Louisville up 2-0.

Nashville bounced back in the bottom of the fourth off Louisville starter Adam Plutko. Tyler Black worked a walk and came around to score on a double by Dunn to cut the lead, 2-1.

After the Bats scratched across two runs against Sounds reliever Will Childers in top of the sixth, Nashville answered back in the bottom of the seventh. Oliva mashed a solo homer to left off Louisville reliever Sam Benschoter to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

Louisville collected a run in the top of the ninth, and Nashville went scoreless in the bottom half of the inning to finalize a 5-2 win for the Bats.

The Sounds take Monday off before beginning a six-game homestand on Tuesday against the Charlotte Knights. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

ALL GAS NO BRAKES: On Sunday, Robert Gasser pitched in his fourth rehab assignment with Nashville, letting up two runs and striking out four over 4.2 frames. It's the longest outing he has tossed during his four appearances with the Sounds, and the most pitches (64) he has delivered in a start as well. Sunday's performance was the first time Gasser heaved more than 4.0 innings since his last start before going on the injured list for Tommy John Surgery. On June 1, 2024, Gasser allowed three runs over 5.0 frames against the Chicago White Sox.

BEEN THERE DUNN THAT: With an RBI double during Sunday's game, Oliver Dunn extended his hitting streak to three games and on-base streak to six games. This is Dunn's longest on-base streak since putting together an eight-game streak from July 26 - August 3. Dunn has posted seven on-base streaks of six or more games, including his season-high 11 which he earned from April 29 - May 9. In the second half of the season, the numbers have been better for Dunn, creating a slash line of .232/.331/.373 compared to his overall line of .204/.308/.331.

OLIVA SUDDEN: Jared Oliva stayed hot at the plate during Sunday's game with a solo homer to give him 10 on the season. This is most homers Oliva has hit in a single season at the Triple-A level, since recording eight in 2023 for the Salt Lake Bees and eight in 2022 for the Indianapolis Indians. Overall, the 10 homers are a career-high for a single season, surpassing the nine homers he hit at the Class-A level in 2018. This past week against the Bats, Oliva collected a four-game on-base and hitting streak, while going 7-for-16 with a three-hit performance on Friday.







